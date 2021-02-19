Advertisement

AQUIHAYAQUIHAY, The Mexican Group Breaking With The 'Boy Band' Concept

AL DIA News
The Mexican band's new EPs inaugurate the M-Pop phenomenon, and deconstruct elements of the famous K-Pop boy bands.

 02/19/2021 - 06:22
in
"M-pop is a mix of all the music we've listened to our whole lives [...] We want to mix it with this whole globalized world." AQUIHAYAQUIHAY. Photo: El Timbre Suena 
We could be witnessing the birth of a new musical subgenre that awaits the world to come out of lockdown.

AQUIHAYAQUIHAY has been marinating over the last year of confinement, distilling their attitude as a band. The result is two EPs released in February that could mark the beginning of M-pop.

AQUIHAYAQUIHAY is precisely a band of kids who came together in 2018 in Mexico City from other musical projects, most of them natives of Monterrey. They are Neqer, Zizzy, Nehly, Jay Lee, and Phynx.

As a good heresy, it works in dialogue with the previous movements. Boy bands coming from K-pop triumph worldwide, and many are the virtues of the subgenre. 

In an interview, Zizzy explained the philosophy that earned them so many headlines: "We consider ourselves an anti-boy-band because we are not prefabricated. We've all been friends for a long time, and this is something we really like to do. Rather than going after money, or fame, we just like to create music."

It's almost as if they have united the K-pop bands' organized sensuality and removed all the seriousness of casting and pressure from the production companies to bring the unleashed feeling of Mexican musical genres.

Intense reggaeton lyrics, Caribbean notes, and beats deformed by autotune — the result is harmonies and ballads of melancholic Trap.

Their first album appeared on Finesse Records and has already surprised fans and critics for integrating trap and DIY culture with R&B-like harmonies. Later they signed with Slowly.

Recently, and with DJ and Grammy-winning producer Steve Aoki's new venture into Latino music, AQUIHAYAQUIHAY is the latest brand to join the label Dim Mak en Fuego.

This first release of two five-song EPs shows they have perfected that union of genres and confirms them as the mestizo evolution between Latin R&B and indie-pop.

In this regard, Phynx explained in an interview that "M-pop is a mix of all the music we have listened to throughout our lives, which is regional, ballad, Mexican pop. We want to mix it with all this globalized world, this music that comes from the United States like R&B, hip-hop, sounds like reggaeton".

