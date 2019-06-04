Don’t miss these National Immigrant Heritage Month events in Philadelphia

Started in June 2014, National Immigrant Heritage Month celebrates immigrants and their contributions to the country and gives them a space to publicly explore their identity and heritage. In Philadelphia, a variety of organizations and government offices are hosting events for immigrants, their families and allies.

Here are some of the top discussions, festivals and art exhibitions that showcase how New Americans bring diversity to the city and to the nation as a whole.

Arts

Celebrate Immigrants: National Immigrant Heritage Month Kickoff, I Am An Immigrant

Tuesday June 4, 10 am- 6 pm

Love Park

This interactive art installation kicks off National Immigrant Heritage Month and invites participants to share immigrant stories by placing a flag of their heritage in the heart in the display.

Immigrating South Mural Trolley Tour, Mural Arts Philadelphia

Wednesday June 5, 10 am-2 pm

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts

This guided tour takes viewers around the city to see murals that celebrate immigrants and their journey, such as Migrating Home by Shira Walinsky. Tickets are $32 for adults and $28 for children/students with ID.

Intergenerational Storytelling and Chinese Folk Dances

June 19, 6:30 pm -7:30 pm

Independence Library

The Chinese American Woman’s Sisterhood Society of America presents free folk dancing and storytelling, looking at how their past shapes the future for their children.

Conversations and Stories

Immigration Story Swap

Monday June 11, 6:30 pm- 8 pm

Northeast Regional Library

This monthly storytelling circle will give immigrants and other community members the opportunity to share and listen to stories about moving across borders.

Beyond Binaries and Borders: A Conversation and Workshop

Saturday June 15, 2 pm - 5 pm

Asian Arts Initiative

Panelists will share their experiences and how they have countered state violence, including family separation and criminalization. After the panelists speak, there is a bookmaking activity where participants will respond to media headlines and think about how to rewrite narratives portrayed.

To Belong: A Community Conversation

Thursday June 27, 6 pm- 7 pm

The Heim Center, Parkway Central Free Library

This facilitated conversation will explore what it means to belong or not to belong for members of the immigrant and/or LGBTQ communities.

Protecting the Rights of Refugees, Asylum-Seekers, and Migrants: a conversation with Judith Berstein-Baker

Thursday June 27, 7 pm- 8 pm

Philadelphia Ethical Society

Amnesty International Philadelphia invites former HIAS Pennsylvania Director and current immigration law professor Judith Baker to have a conversation about protecting the rights of some of the most vulnerable groups within the immigrant community.

The New American

Saturday June 29, 5:30 pm- 8 pm

The Kimmel Center

AL DÍA will host its annual edition gala with honored guest Giselle Fetterman, the second Lady of Pennsylvania and former DACA recipient.

Festivals and Celebrations

Odunde Street Festival

Sunday, June 9 10 am-8 pm

23rd and South Street

In its 44th year, this free festival celebrates African culture through street food, stage performances and live music on South Street, in a historically African-American community.

World Refugee Day

Thursday June 20, 5 pm- 8 pm

Three locations: Tarken Recreation Center, Mifflin Square Park, Kingsessing Recreation Center

Three city celebrations will celebrate refugees with potluck-style dinners, dancing, live music from local musicians and games and activities for children.

Yokai Weekend

Saturday June 22, 11 am- 5 pm

Shofuso Japanese House and Garden

People of all ages can learn and share stories about yokai —Japanese for ghosts, mythical creatures and spirits — through a scavenger hunt, crafts, and collecting trade cards.

IBelong, Welcoming Center for New Pennsylvanians

Saturday June 22, 1 pm- 5 pm

Welcoming Center For New Pennsylvanians

The center is hosting a variety of activities for participants to learn more about cultures other than their own, such as practicing a new language, trying a new dance and learning how to make food like ceviche.

Flag Raising and Ceremonies

Pride Flag Raising

Thursday June 6, 5 pm- 8 pm

City Hall Flag Poles and Love Park

The office of LGBTQ affairs will be raising the official Philadelphian Pride flag from 5 pm to 6 pm followed by live performances, dancing and food trucks.

USCIS Naturalization Ceremony

Monday June 11, 11 am- 12 pm

Montgomery Auditorium, Parkway Central Free Library of Philadelphia

The Office of Immigrant Affairs will be hosting a ceremony to honor new American citizens.

Philippine Flag Raising

Tuesday June 12, 12 pm- 1 pm

Philadelphia Municipal Services Building

To commemorate the 121st Phillipine Independence Week, the Filipino Executive Council of Greater Philadelphia will be raising their country’s flag.

Food

World Food Fair and Community Fest

Saturday, June 15, 8 am- 2 pm

900 E Howell St.

This free family-friendly festival features food from different countries, a flea market, a fun run and a kids fun-zone.

6th Annual Caribbean Day

Saturday June 22, 10 am- 2 pm

Reading Terminal Market

This toast to the Caribbean will showcase its sounds, tastes and sights, with a chance to meet community and city leaders and the new owner of Careda’s Caribbean Cuisine.