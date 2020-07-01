What we know about the new Netflix series on Selena Quintanilla

The life of Selena Quintanilla, brief as a shooting star, has been portrayed several times, especially for movies. The most remembered of all is the one that had Jennifer Lopez in the role of Selena, this being the first time that Lopez had the main character in a film.

Even so, Netflix has managed to get the family to give the rights to make a series about the 23 years she lived and everything she managed to do in that short period of time.

Selena Quintanilla, of Mexican descent, was born in Lake Jackson, Texas, and began her musical career at the age of nine in a band she formed with her brothers - in the style of the Jackson 5 - called Selena y los Dinos, of which her father, Abraham Quintanilla, was the manager.

Because of the way the band's class grew, Selena retired from school in eighth grade and graduated by correspondence at age seventeen. At that time she only wanted to sing in English, as it was the language she felt most comfortable in, but even so she recorded Tex-Mex songs in Spanish, a genre dominated by male voices at the time.

In doing so, Selena not only became a pioneer of the genre, but also became a symbol of Chicano identity, that hybridization of being more fluent in one language than the other, but inevitably linked to both languages and cultures.

In 1989 she recorded her first professional album with EMI and began the dizzying rise of her career, as she was expected to be "the next Gloria Estefan," which led her to the top of the charts and win a Latin Billboard in the first year of the award.

Between 1994 and 1995 Selena began exploring the fashion industry and appeared in Francis Ford Coppola and Jeremy Leven's "Don Juan DeMarco", starring Marlon Brando, Johnny Depp and Faye Dunaway.

That same year, 1995, Selena Quintanilla was shot and killed by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar.

This synthesis of Selena's life is already part of everyone's knowledge, so the interesting part of the series will be to see how Christian Serratos, the actress chosen to play the singer, portrays the temperament and the little moments.

Christian Serratos, especially remembered for her role as Rosita Espinosa in The Walking Dead, was chosen by Selena's father for being the actress who was closest to her expressions and ways of being.

The first part of the series will be released in the second half of this year, although the exact date is not yet known.