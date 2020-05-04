Cuéntame Episode 5: Noel Claudio

The fifth episode of Cuéntame features the accomplishments of a young professional that has excelled in his career as a consultant amid the difficulties he’s had to face.

Noel Claudio grew up in Philadelphia ever since his parents brought him to this country at a young age. Having lost both of his parents by the time he started his professional career, Claudio hopes that his story reaches young individuals that are facing similar challenges and inspires them to continue working for their goals. Listen as he tells his story and the aspirations of mentoring Latinos in the city.