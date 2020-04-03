Cuéntame Episode 3: Sofia Figueroa

In the third episode of Cuéntame, AL DÍA spoke with Sofia Figueroa, an actress and activist who resides in New York City. With her work, she strives to give a voice to the many Latinx artists in the city.

Figueroa came to the United States only five years ago to study at NYU and pursue a career in acting. She was born in Barquisimeto, Venezuela, but her family moved to different countries throughout South America. This has shaped her into someone that is able to adapt to any situation that is presented to her. Figueroa started a project called HOME, where she gives space to the many Latinx artists in NYC that don’t have the opportunity to showcase their work, like herself. Listen as she narrates the story of how her nomadic life led her to where she is today.

If you are an artist and would like to be part of Figueroa’s project “HOME” click here to register.