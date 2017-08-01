Sessions: The parable of a self-absorbed man

It all began last week when, during an interview with the New York Times, the president was sincere and assured that had he known that his attorney general would recuse himself from the Russia investigation, he would not have offered him the job.

For the president, loyalty is more important than the bond of a public official to the judicial system, as was the case of Sessions who, as a prosecutor, had an ethical obligation to isolate himself from the proceedings, since his participation in the campaign and his deceptive testimony on meetings with the Russian ambassador, would have detracted credibility to add complicity.

During the beginning of last week, Trump wrote on Twitter that his secretary of justice is "beleaguered" and that his behavior has been "very weak", regarding the alleged crimes of Hillary Clinton, referring to the subject of her emails and information leaks.

The president also strongly criticized Sessions for not firing FBI interim chief, Andrew McCabe, who has replaced James Comey in the investigation into Russia.

Trump insisted on Tuesday that he was "disappointed" with Sessions during a joint press conference with the Lebanese prime minister. However, there was no possibility of an imminent dismissal. "Let's see what happens, time will tell, time will tell," he said.

Sessions was one of the first major Republican Party officials to endorse Trump's candidacy during his election campaign, earning a high position in the new administration.

Sessions' political career and ultraconservative positions indicated an obvious alliance with the now-president's campaign. He has always been against lax migratory policies, with an openly xenophobic discourse and has also dismissed the importance of climate change.

Sessions' racist rhetoric is widely known, and has been his trademark for the past two decades serving the state of Alabama as attorney general and federal. He has often been accused of encouraging racism and intolerance, to the extent that during the 1980s he was considered "too racist" to serve as a federal judge, according to the Independent.

None of this mattered to the newly invested President Trump, who ratified Sessions as Attorney General, asserting that he was "a legal mind of world reputation" and that "he was widely admired by law academics and, virtually, by anyone who knows him ".

But it was enough that Sessions decided to act correctly and to leave the president unarmed before the Russian investigation, so that Trump focused his anger in him.

According to CNN, rumor are that former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani would be the one chosen by Trump to replace Sessions, but on Monday the ex-mayor told the news channel that the Attorney General " Had made the right decision under the rules of the Department of Justice, by refusing to oversee the investigation into Russia. "

The main reason why presidential hatred has escalated in recent weeks has been, according to the BBC correspondent in Washington, Anthony Zurcher, the news published by Bloomberg in which they asserted that the special prosecutor in the Russian case, Robert Mueller, is currently investigating the business of the president as an entrepreneur.

According to political analysts, the president's "bullying" strategy would be aimed at rounding up Jeff Sessions and getting him to resign, but during a press conference last week, the Attorney General said he plans to stay in the "as appropriate."