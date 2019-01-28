The end of the shutdown: Pelosi’s crushing victory

Last Friday, the entire country witnessed the most important democratic victory so far.

After more than 30 days of a government shutdown by President Trump, the White House had to yield to media pressure and to the strategy of the House of Representatives, and reopen the government without any funds for the border wall.

The diatribe began during the month of December when the Pelosi-Schumer coalition (the Democratic representatives in Congress) managed to get the president to assume before the cameras the responsibility of a possible government shutdown if he didn’t obtain $ 5.6 billion for a border wall.

That brief televised segment would be enough argument for 800,000 unpaid federal workers to recognize the president's responsibility during the following weeks.

Despite the attempts of the presidential machinery to blame the Democrats for the border insecurity and the government's shutdown, Trump's failure as a businessman reached its milestone when he had to yield to the Speaker of the House and resign from giving his State of the Union address.

The Senate proceeded then to evaluate two resolution proposals in the matter: one that contemplated the presidential demands, and another introduced by the Democrats that suggested the reopening of the government and a package of funds for border security that did not include the wall.

Although none of the proposals survived, there was more crossing of party lines from the Republican side than from the Democrats, proving that, even within his own party, the president doesn’t have enough support for his crusade.

Only days later, the president himself agreed to reopen the government for 18 days to try to reach an agreement with the Democrats on his wall.

But if something is clear is that all-but-one Democrats will reject any move that facilitates his whim.

What happens now?

First of all, if there was any vestige of the rejection of Nancy Pelosi as head of the Democratic Party in Congress, the events of recent days have pulverized it.

The Speaker of the House has emerged as a true winner in the battle to put limits on President Trump and as a spokesperson for common sense that is so lacking in the Capitol.

Similarly, if the president kept any hope that giving in to open the government would grant him his stage for the State of the Union, the office of the Speaker has made it clear that she will not give him the pleasure.

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Pelosi’s office, assured the media that the speech would not take place on January 29 as scheduled, despite the fact that the president agreed to reopen the government for 18 days.

"What I said to the president is when the government is opened we will discuss a mutually agreeable date," Pelosi said. “’I’ll look forward to doing that’ and welcoming Trump in the House chambers when that is done," USA Today quoted.

However, the president doesn’t seem willing to hand over his wall project.

Over the weekend his Twitter account continued to echo his campaign, and the White House acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, said that at “the end of the day, the President's commitment is to defend the nation and he will do it with or without Congress."

During an interview with Fox News, Mulvaney said the president will continue with the negotiations, and that his initial wall for the entire border is now a proposal of "barriers to discourage illegal crossings" in only about 243 miles "where we need it the most.”