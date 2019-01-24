Democrats’ lesson for Trump: the art of the deal in politics

When Donald Trump talked about building a border wall with Mexico during his presidential campaign, few people outside his base really took him seriously.

But as his administration advanced, the greatest danger was his tenacity in complying with his radical electoral promises.

It seems that a president who keeps his word was, for the first time, a serious risk to several communities in the country.

However, after the Democratic victory in the midterm elections, the new Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, closed ranks with her colleagues in the Senate and drew up a work plan whose ultimate goal was to tell the president he would have boundaries.

At the time of defining the fate of the government funds, Trump crossed his arms and assured that he would not sign any proposal that did not include money for his coveted wall, taking by surprise representatives of his party who had reached a bipartisan pact in the Congress to grant money only for border security, without including any type of fence or barrier.

With an illusory hope that Democrats would give in to his latest whim, Trump decided to shut down the government, and now the United States has been unable to settle internally operating debts for more than 30 days, with more than 700,000 unpaid employees, including the FBI and national security agencies.

The wall then became the symbol of ego and arrogance on both sides.

During the past few weeks, Democrats have declared that refusing to grant funds for the presidential whim is a way to "discipline" Trump.

"We cannot have the president, every time he has an objection, to say I’ll shut down the government until you come to my way of thinking," Pelosi told the media. "If we hold the employees hostage now, they’re hostage forever.”

The Speaker of the House was referring to the desperate attempts of the president to reach an agreement with the Democrats, especially after having proposed a bill that would include protections for undocumented youth who arrived in the country as kids (Dreamers), and for some citizens under the Temporary Protection Status (TPS).

On the contrary, Pelosi and his colleagues insisted on bringing to the floor of the Senate a proposal that would open the government until the beginning of February, and that would allow not only the return to work of federal employees but the time necessary to reach an agreement with Trump.

Both proposals failed in the voting process on Thursday and showed that the popularity of the president has not only declined in the population thanks to his trademark shutdown but also among his own ranks.

According to the Washington Post, the Democrats’ proposal had the support of Senators Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) who "crossed party lines to vote against (Trump’s) measure.”

Although Democratic senator Joe Manchin also crossed to the opposite side, the Republicans - and therefore, the president - lost out in the race.

After Pelosi denied the podium to Trump for his State of the Union address in Congress, and after he gave in, the government finds itself in a checkmate that promises to be prolonged, at least, until the special lawyer Robert Mueller has any news for us.