"#MeToo, Mr. President"

"I’m automatically attracted to beautiful (women). I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything," the television personality Donald Trump said in 2005 to Billy Bush in "Access Hollywood”.

Twelve years later, that man became president of the United States and took the reins of the most powerful country in the world, despite the fact that the recording of the conversation became public, infuriating millions of women who decided to say, "Enough is enough".

Thousands of people joined the "Women's March" and repudiated that the personification of the worst of patriarchy should now be called "Mr. President".

#MeToo, #TIMESUP and many other cultural phenomena have fought against characters like Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Bill O'Reilly and Kevin Spacey, who were just some of the people who had to take responsibility for their actions and step down from their professional careers.

One year after the elections, and after dozens of accusations censored, three women have decided to join the fight and make the head of the country responsible.

Even though during his candidacy he promised to "sue the slew of women accusing him of sexual misconduct," the circumstances are now reversed for the president.

According to Politico, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos and actress Stormy Daniels have resorted to legal proceedings against the President for having been silenced, harassed and hassled for their alleged relationships or meetings with the tycoon.

Last Tuesday, McDougal filed a lawsuit against the publicist of The National Enquirer (American Media Inc.) to "escape an agreement that appears to have been aimed at bottling up her story of an affair with Trump" in mid-2006.

McDougal would have had a 10-month relationship with Trump between 2006 and 2007, while his wife, Melania, gave birth to their son Barron.

Los Angeles Times reported that American Media would have paid $ 150,000 to McDougal "for the rights to her story," implying it would be published later, something that never happened.

"AMI lied to me, made empty promises, and repeatedly intimidated and manipulated me," reads McDougal's written statement. "I just want the opportunity to set the record straight and move on with my life, free from this company, its executives, and its lawyers."

Similarly, the pornographic actress, Stormy Daniels (whose real name is Stephanie Clifford) began a legal campaign two months ago to evade her confidentiality agreement after having had an affair with Trump also during 2006 and having been silenced with 130,000 dollars from his lawyers.

Despite threats from Trump's legal team - who denounce up to $ 20 million in damages - Daniels has assured through his Twitter account that "I am NOT going anywhere."

Simultaneously, and as reported by the Washington Post, a judge gave the green light last Tuesday to the defamation suit against President Trump by the former "The Apprentice" participant, Summer Zervos, who claimed that the tycoon “forcibly kissed and groped her years ago”.

Although Trump's legal defense alleged that "the Constitution protects him from being sued in state courts while serving as president," for Justice Jennifer G. Schecter of the New York Supreme Court, and who ruled in favor of Zervos, "no one is above the law."

The judge cited the precedent of Jones vs. Clinton of 1998 that finally led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton.

"It is settled that the President of the United States has no immunity and is 'subject to the laws' for purely private acts," Schecter continued.

Even though such cases could take years in the courts - even after the 2020 elections - these three women could take the president to even more delicate legal circumstances than the special lawyer Robert Mueller.

For Jonathan Turley (professor at George Washington University), "I would not be worried about the obstruction," he told Politico. "Financial stuff, false statements and Stormy Daniels are the real big ones."