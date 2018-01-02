“Dear Sisters, time’s up”

Once we talk and decide to take the reins of change - especially after repressing for years a truth, pain, and suffering - we can be sure that the world has changed forever.

This has been demonstrated by the history of the suffragettes, the struggle for civil rights, the LGBTQ movement and now the women and men who for years had to endure in silence the oppression of the "strongest" and suffer sexual harassment and abuse.

After the Weinstein Effect brought to light all the personalities in positions of power that harassed, raped and ruined dozens of lives, a group of activists has decided that "time is up".

According to TIME magazine, high-profile organizers such as producer Shonda Rhimes, director Ava DuVernay, and actress Reese Witherspoon, formed the "Time's up" initiative, as "the next step to the #MeToo movement”. They announced it in a letter published in the New York Times - one of the media that spearheaded the investigation against the harassers.

“Now, unlike ever before, our access to the media and to important decision makers has the potential of leading to real accountability and consequences,” the letter said. “We want all survivors of sexual harassment, everywhere, to be heard, to be believed and to know that accountability is possible.”

Through a horizontal organization (without leaders), several groups have structured a legal, support and communication program to ensure that "women of color and members of the LGBTQ movement are represented equally," the Times continues.

The new and reinforced movement has been inspired by an open letter written on behalf of 700,000 female farmworkers and published last November, where they stood up with all those affected by the scandal in Hollywood for sexual misconduct.

Thus, the program raises several lines of action such as legal assistance to survivors; the initiative to wear black at the Golden Globes gala as a manifesto, the struggle for the consolidation of gender equality in the positions of power within of all industries, and create legislation that penalizes sexual misconduct more efficiently.

For this, Time's Up has created a fund through the GoFundMe platform where they have raised 13 million dollars so far and that, according to the page, will be aimed at "legal support for women and men who have suffered sexual harassment, aggression or abuse in the workplace. "

"Time’s up on silence. Time’s up on waiting. Time’s up on tolerating discrimination, harassment and abuse". Shonda Rhimes.

To join the cause you can donate here: https://www.timesupnow.com/

Share, repost, but above all, SPEAK.