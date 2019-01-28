What does Venezuela mean for Trump?

On January 23, marked again a key date for Venezuela.

At the 61st anniversary of the fall of the military dictatorship of Marcos Pérez Jiménez, the Venezuelan people followed the path marked by a new opposition and were able to corner the president Nicolás Maduro to force a change of regime and the transition to democracy.

For international observers, the swearing in of the president of the National Assembly, Juan Guaidó, as interim president of the nation has been a difficult thing to understand, since the heir regime of the Chavez revolution has been a master at disguising its dictatorial features.

It was the immediate support of the White House to Guaidó that triggered an alarm at the possibility that the United States was willing again to militarily intervene in Latin American affairs.

Although most of the international community has recognized the new leadership in the country and has condemned for months the humanitarian crisis detonated by the "dictatorial" administration of Maduro, it was the radicalization of the positions of the White House that put a new strategy of pressure on Miraflores.

The design was supported by a distinctive group of American advisers and politicians, including national security adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Vice President Mike Pence, and Florida Senator Marco Rubio.

However, during the weekend, the Security Council of the United Nations was the thermometer of the situation at the international level, when members such as China and Russia decided to side with Maduro and reject what they have called American "interference.”

While President Trump has not ruled out any option when it comes to Venezuela, his strategy has so far been maintained in diplomatic efforts to deny the Maduro regime any access to international assets as well as the reinforcement of sanctions against individuals of his government.

"What we’re focusing on today is disconnecting the illegitimate Maduro regime from the source of its revenues," Bolton told reporters on Thursday. "It's very complicated. We’re looking at a lot of different things we have to do, but that’s in the process."

According to the Washington Post, the State Department instructed the Federal Reserve to recognize only Guaidó as "official representative of Venezuela," which would mean “only he can access whatever funds Venezuela has in U.S. possession.”

Especially for the Venezuelan people, the U.S. move seems to be a gesture of goodwill, in the anxious expectation of a definitive change that allows the entry of humanitarian aid and, in the long term, the restructuring of democracy.

But why would a president with open sympathies for regimes like the Philippines, Saudi Arabia and even Moscow suddenly decide to lead the campaign against Nicolás Maduro?

One hypothesis could be the government's strategy to regain the support of the Hispanic community in key states such as Florida, where the president has less than 13% approval.

Perhaps that is why both Rubio and other state politicians were the first to request a meeting with the president's national security team during the past week, in an effort to convince the president to side with the Venezuelan opposition.

While it is true that Trump has maintained a particular antagonism with the Venezuelan regime since the beginning of his tenure, the sudden involvement of his entire administration in the process continues to raise suspicions.

Nicolás Maduro's statements against the United States was echoed by governments such as Russia, which describe Trump's move as an "attempted coup d'etat,” especially after the Administration assigned Elliott Abrams as special envoy for Venezuela.

Abrams is known as the "undersecretary of dirty wars" in the United States, a title won after his participation in the Reagan and Bush administrations.

The special envoy was key in disastrous situations in Latin America, such as the civil war in El Salvador, the financing of Contra rebels in Nicaragua, and even the war in Iraq.

What happens from now on will depend on multiple factors, among them the decision of the Venezuelan Armed Forces to support or not the legitimacy of Guaidó, or that of the Chavez leadership to voluntarily surrender power.

For the good of the Venezuelan people, and of the entire region, this last option would be the most appropriate to avoid further bloodshed and violence, especially before a U.S. government that, by tradition, will seek a "Savage War of Peace" to distract his nation of its own failures.