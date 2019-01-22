Has Trump's approval really increased among Latinos?

Since Sunday, the President Trump has begun a new campaign that surprisingly has Latinos as positive protagonists.

This time, Donald Trump has not mentioned that they are "traffickers" or "criminals." He has instead assured that his support has increased among the community.

"Wow, just heard that my poll numbers with Hispanics has gone up 19%, to 50%," he wrote. "That is because they know the Border issue better than anyone, and they want Security, which can only be gotten with a Wall."

Wow, just heard that my poll numbers with Hispanics has gone up 19%, to 50%. That is because they know the Border issue better than anyone, and they want Security, which can only be gotten with a Wall. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 de enero de 2019

Bypassing the presidential generalization that equates "Hispanic" with "border," what the figures really mean goes much further.

The data was published last week thanks to an evaluation conducted between PBS and NPR which found that "50 percent of Latino adults approve of Trump's job as president", in a considerable increase of 31 points since December.

This has been the first poll that the president actually liked.

His campaign for fake news and the loss of prestige of official sources sharply contrasts with his sudden approval of a survey that breaks with national myths, and no wonder.

Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 6 de febrero de 2017

But to generalize when talking about Latinos in the United States is to fall victim to tacit inaccuracies.

For example, a survey conducted by the International University of Florida in conjunction with Adsmovil determined that in Florida - one of the states that turned the results of the 2016 election in his favor - less than 13 percent of Latino voters are considering voting for the Republican Party in the next elections.

There has always been a deeply conservative Hispanic base with religious and political traditions maintained through generations, and which has supported the president from the beginning - it's just that he was never very aware of it.

However, while his joys decant elsewhere, the real discovery of the PBS/NPR poll is that more than half of the country questions his management, as his approval rate is at 39 percent in the entire country and less than 80 percent among the voters that brought him where he is.

"For the first time, we saw a fairly consistent pattern of having his base showing evidence of a cracking," said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, which conducted the poll. "Don’t know if that’s temporary – tied to the government shutdown - or a broader problem the president is having."