New Democratic majority in the House is determined to save DACA

You can call it an "extended political campaign" or "radical opposition" - one way or another, the next Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, has decided to waste no time.

After revealing the first legislative project that the new Democratic majority intends to introduce in January, Pelosi promised on Saturday "to pass legislation that would put so-called Dreamers on a pathway to citizenship," CBS News reported.

Pelosi issued a statement in response to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus' request to find a solution to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA), which has been under attack by the Trump administration.

"In the Majority, Democrats will work to reverse the Republicans' destructive anti-immigrant agenda," the representative said in her statement. "Our House Democratic Majority will once again pass the Dream Act to end the uncertainty and fear inflicted on patriotic young men and women across the country."

This will not be an easy battle, however.

Since President Trump announced the suspension of the program at the beginning of his term, Congress has been completely stuck.

The president demands funding for his border wall in exchange for a solution for the Dreamers, something the Democrats are not willing to grant.

As representative Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) told CBS, taking action is urgent, both for Dreamers and those who risk being deported after the suspension of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program by the Administration.

"I think the Dream Act should be taken on alone, with no poison pills attached to it," Espaillat said, adding that the new House of Representatives "should try to pass the bill within the first 100 days of the next session."

Federal judges have hampered the Administration’s decision on both cases (DACA and TPS), despite desperate strategies undertaken by the White House.

Even if the House of Representatives manages to pass this legislation, the Senate can always decide to block it, and the president can refuse to sign it.

However, the new majority's decision to comply with what their voters have demanded is far from what the outgoing Republican majority has been doing - adhering to the president's economic agenda, one often imposed through tantrums.