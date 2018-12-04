Democrats unveil massive anti-corruption bill

Democrats seem unwilling to waste any time - before even warming their seats in the House, they have unveiled a massive legislative proposal that will be introduced as soon as January.

After their success in the midterm elections, the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives is willing to use this momentum to retain popular support for the next year.

"We now have our marching orders," recently elected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Post. "The new Democratic House is ready to deliver with H.R.1: a bold reform package to restore the promise of our democracy - a government of, by and for the people."

The proposal presents eight key points:

1. To improve access to the voting system, ensuring national automatic voter registration, and promoting early and online voting.

2. To end the manipulative partisan gerrymandering, stop voter purging and restore the Voting Rights Act.

3. Create a national strategy to protect democratic institutions.

4. Require all political organizations to make their donors public.

5. Reaffirm the authority of Congress when regulating money in politics through a campaign finance system.

6. Repair the Federal Elections Commission and strengthen control over the Political Action Committees (PACs)

7. Expand the conflict of interest law and require Presidential disclosure of tax returns.

8. Review the Government Ethics Office and create a new code of ethics in the Supreme Court that allows controlling lobbyists and foreign agents.

Seen from the outside, this proposal has no chance of being approved by the Senate, let alone signed by the president, as Splinter News explained.

"Nevertheless, it is a good first response to a mandate from voters who clearly want change, and are demanding that lawmakers assure someone like Trump never makes it to the White House again," the article continued.

In the face of the secure obstructionism of the GOP in the Senate, Democrats plan to separate the proposal into small laws that can be more easily negotiable.

Likewise, and on an individual initiative, many Democratic representatives have assured that, from this moment on, they will not receive any more money from PACs, explained The Intercept.