Advertisement

September 30 - October 7, 2020

September 30 - October 7, 2020

Features

(Derecha) El general Valeriano Weyler. (Izquierda) Civiles cubanos durante el periodo de la reconcentración. Photo: El Independiente
Social
Valeriano Weyler and the Cuban Holocaust: History of a little-known genocide
Photo: Santigo-Garza
Culture
Maria Hinojosa, the first Latina at NPR, has released a new book
Top Latinx groups and celebrities release a climate change ad campaign. Photo: Getty Images
Politics
#VoteLikeAMadre, the climate-change campaign focused on Latina mothers
AOC says Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is “playing with fire.” Photo: U.S. Magazine
Politics
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s call to action unifies Democratic moderates and progressives
Kim Haas en el lugar de nacimiento de la samba, en Río de Janeiro, que podrá verse en futuras emisiones de Afro-Latino Travels. Photo: K.H
Film & Television
"Afro-Latino Travels," a pioneering travel program on Afro-Latino heritage
The conversation led by Castro and Sanders delved deep into key Latinx issues. Photo: Fund Society, Getty Images
Elections
Julían Castro, Bernie Sanders break-down key Latinx issues ahead of 2020 Election

Recent Editions

September 23 - 30, 2020
September 16 - 23, 2020
September 09 - 16, 2020
September 02 - 09, 2020
More Editions
Circulation Date: 
Wednesday, September 30, 2020 to Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Featured Articles: 
#VoteLikeAMadre, the climate-change campaign focused on Latina mothers
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s call to action unifies Democratic moderates and progressives
Julían Castro, Bernie Sanders break-down key Latinx issues ahead of 2020 Election
Maria Hinojosa, the first Latina at NPR, has released a new book
"Afro-Latino Travels," a pioneering travel program on Afro-Latino heritage
Valeriano Weyler and the Cuban Holocaust: History of a little-known genocide
Cover Story: 
Carolina Cabrera DiGiorgio, Congreso's Vital Cog