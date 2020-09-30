September 30 - October 7, 2020

Circulation Date:
Wednesday, September 30, 2020 to Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Featured Articles:
#VoteLikeAMadre, the climate-change campaign focused on Latina mothers
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s call to action unifies Democratic moderates and progressives
Julían Castro, Bernie Sanders break-down key Latinx issues ahead of 2020 Election
Maria Hinojosa, the first Latina at NPR, has released a new book
"Afro-Latino Travels," a pioneering travel program on Afro-Latino heritage
Valeriano Weyler and the Cuban Holocaust: History of a little-known genocide
Cover Story:
Carolina Cabrera DiGiorgio, Congreso's Vital Cog