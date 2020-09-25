September 23 - 30, 2020

Featured Articles:

Academy Dialogues: From Eva Longoria to the real path towards visibility for Latinos in the film industry

In a historic first, the Biden-Harris campaign releases a recovery plan for Puerto Rico

Philadelphia still struggles most to represent Hispanics, per new City Controller report

Julián Castro takes a look at the true potential of the U.S. in new podcast, 'Our America'

BLM in sports: Roberto Clemente's legacy today is more important than ever