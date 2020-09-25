Advertisement

September 23 - 30, 2020

Features

Philadelphia's total exempt workforce is approximately 4,600. Photo: Depositphotos
Politics
Philadelphia still struggles most to represent Hispanics, per new City Controller report
Biden is vying for the Puerto Rican vote after Trump sees a boost with Latinx voters. Photo: CNN
Politics
In a historic first, the Biden-Harris campaign releases a recovery plan for Puerto Rico
In his first episode, Castro harkens to his 2012 DNC Keynote speech, in which he called American Dream a relay. Photo: Twitter
Politics
Julián Castro takes a look at the true potential of the U.S. in new podcast, 'Our America'
(Izquierda) Roberto Clemente. (Derecha) Homenaje de los Pirates al mítico jugador boricua. Photo: El Nuevo Día. 
Sports
BLM in sports: Roberto Clemente's legacy today is more important than ever
Photo: Oscar's Panel on The Erasure of Latinos In Hollywood
Culture
Academy Dialogues: From Eva Longoria to the real path towards visibility for Latinos in the film industry

Circulation Date: 
Wednesday, September 30, 2020 to Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Featured Articles: 
Cover Story: 
Dr. Evelyn Nuñez: The leader Philly needs for its students