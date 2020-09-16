Advertisement

September 16 - 23, 2020

September 16 - 23, 2020

Features

History will not be made on the debate stage in 2020. Photo: Getty Images
Elections
No Latinx moderator named for the Presidential Debates
Americans' reading rates are falling year by year. Photo: News Thump
Literature
Writers who want to 'save' America from Trump
In a remarkable milestone, the majority of California’s lawsuits address Trump’s environmental policies. Photo: AP
Politics
Xavier Becerra, the Attorney General who's sued Trump 100 times
Photo: Delaware River Festival
Sponsored Content
Delaware River Festival Set to Make a Splash
Alexandr Serioguin en su casa de Barbikha, donde cobija a una decena de cubanos que define como sus "hermanas y hermanos". Photo: Natasha Vázquez / On Cuba News.
Social
Castro's alleged Russian son helps Cuban migrants from Moscow during the pandemic
The partnership incentivizes filling out the census, which is especially important for the Latinx community in 2020. Photo: Hispanic Star Philadelphia
Politics
Hispanic Star ramps up 2020 Census efforts before new deadline

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 to Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Danilo Burgos, The Dominican for all Latinos in Harrisburg