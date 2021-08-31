Advertisement

September 1 - 9, 2021

President Jovenel Moïse called his security chief, Dimitri Hérard, in the early morning of July 7 to ask him for help. The commando of Colombian mercenaries had already taken over his residence. It was his last communication before he was killed. Getty Images
Politics
The potential drug trafficking connection to the murder of Haiti's president
Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Politics
New Jersey jails can no longer work with ICE, per new law
In some areas of Afghanistan women have had to start wearing the burqa. Photo: Getty Images
Politics
Fear grows for the situation of women in Afghanistan
Kassandra Garcia, soccer management analyst for the Los Angeles Rams.
Film & Television
Kassandra Garcia, the Latina fighting for representation in the NFL
  
Opinion
Wealth is Yours — Take it! | OP-ED
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images.
Health
Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine gets full FDA approval, and mandates could be on the way

