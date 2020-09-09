September 09 - 16, 2020

Advertisement

Fort Hood has come under fire in recent months, after the high-profile deaths of Vanessa Guillen, Elder Fernandes, and Gregory Morales.
Fort Hood Commander ousted following the deaths of Vanessa Guillén and 25 others
JFK's Viva Campaign in 1960 Photo: politico.com
Remembering the JFK Campaign to Mobilize the Latino Vote
"She Se Puede" was formed for Latinas to recognize and practice the power they possess. Photo: Getty Images
America Ferrera and Eva Longoria launch "She Se Puede," A Digital Platform For Latinas
Bad Bunny strengthens his stance against Donald Trump by lending his star power to Joe Biden. Photo: Washington post/Twitter
Bad Bunny lends “Pero ya no” to new Joe Biden Ad, highlighting Trump’s failures
Latinx leaders and advocacy groups continue to push for as many responses as possible, despite Trump’s best efforts of suppression. Photo: 2020 Census
A Race Over Hurdles, Latinx Leaders Push For Census Completion

Lou Rodríguez: A Journey Towards Success