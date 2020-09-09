September 09 - 16, 2020

Featured Articles:

A Race Over Hurdles, Latinx Leaders Push For Census Completion

Fort Hood Commander ousted following the deaths of Vanessa Guillén and 25 others

America Ferrera and Eva Longoria launch "She Se Puede," A Digital Platform For Latinas

Bad Bunny lends “Pero ya no” to new Joe Biden Ad, highlighting Trump’s failures

Remembering the JFK Campaign to Mobilize the Latino Vote