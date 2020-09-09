September 09 - 16, 2020

Circulation Date:
Wednesday, September 9, 2020 to Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Featured Articles:
A Race Over Hurdles, Latinx Leaders Push For Census Completion
Fort Hood Commander ousted following the deaths of Vanessa Guillén and 25 others
America Ferrera and Eva Longoria launch "She Se Puede," A Digital Platform For Latinas
Bad Bunny lends “Pero ya no” to new Joe Biden Ad, highlighting Trump’s failures
Remembering the JFK Campaign to Mobilize the Latino Vote
Cover Story:
Lou Rodríguez: A Journey Towards Success