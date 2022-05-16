LIVE STREAMING
Karine Jean-Pierre is the new White House Press Secretary. Photo credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images.
Karine Jean-Pierre is the new White House Press Secretary. Photo credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images.

The Biden Administration has a new Press Secretary

Karine Jean-Pierre has been promoted to White House Press Secretary following Jen Psaki’s departure.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Starting May 21, a series of clinics will seek to help formerly incarcerated Philadelphians find economic opportunities. Photo Courtesy of United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

Helping former prisoners

May 16th, 2022
Article
Masks must now be worn in the event of COVID exposure, but isolation is over. Photo: AL DÍA Archives.

PHL School Quarantine Over

May 16th, 2022
Article
Crowds gathered in Washington D.C. and in at least 380 different locations across the U.S. to demand abortion rights and more. Photo: Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Bans Off Our Bodies

May 16th, 2022
Article
Woman spreading color powder with her hands.

Heads Up Creatives!

May 16th, 2022
Article
Health worker taking a patient's pulse.

Job Opportunities for Latins

May 16th, 2022
Article
Madrid's leisure offer includes rooftops, where visitors could have spectacular panoramic views of the entire city. Photo: gettyimages.

Panoramic views of Madrid

May 16th, 2022
Article
Chile's Mario Kreutzberger, better known as Don Francisco, will star in “Gigante” docu-series about Latino community in the US. Photo: gettyimages.

Don Francisco’s 'Gigante'

May 16th, 2022
Article
Chanel Terrero and her dancers during the Eurivison gala in Turin

Chanel, the pride of Spain

May 16th, 2022
Emily Leopard-Davis
By
Emily Leopard-Davis
May 16, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

Karine Jean-Pierre is the new White House Press Secretary and Assistant to the President. She makes history as the first Black and first LGBTQ+ person to hold the role. 

Most recently, she served as the Principal Deputy Press Secretary and Deputy Assistant to the President. She is replacing former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, who is expected to take a role at MSNBC.  

“This is a historic moment and it’s not lost on me. I understand how important it is for so many people out there, so many different communities that I stand on their shoulders,” Jean-Pierre said after her appointment was announced. 

Jean-Pierre was born in Martinique to Haitian parents and was raised in New York City. She received a Master of Public Administration from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs. 

She has served in many communication and political roles for both President Joe Biden's and former President Barack Obama’s campaigns and administrations. 

She also served as a political analyst for NBC and MSNBC, the Chief Public Affairs Officer for MoveOn.org and the Regional Political Director for the White House Office of Political Affairs during the Obama Administration. 

In addition to her political roles, Jean-Pierre has worked at the Center for Community and Corporate Ethics. She has also published a memoir.  

President Biden said in a statement, “Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people. Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.”

Jean-Pierre’s appointment as the new White House Press Secretary marks a changing of the guard in U.S. politics. 

“Twenty years ago, it was pretty hard to find a Black press secretary to a U.S. senator, Cabinet secretary or presidential candidate,” said Jamal Simmons, communications director to Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Now with a Black woman press secretary, a Black woman vice president and a soon-to-be Black woman Supreme Court Justice, several barriers are being broken for women and African Americans in the political landscape. 

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link