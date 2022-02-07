Big Mac Index: How did Latin American countries fare?

Bearing in mind that according to The Economist's Big Mac index for 2021, only the Norwegian krone and the Swiss franc manage to be above the value of the US dollar, with percentages of 10 and 20.2% respectively, this comparative analysis , which uses the value of the iconic hamburger from the multinational hamburger chain McDonald's to measure the devaluation of different world currencies based on the purchasing power of each country, comparing how much or how little money is needed to buy one, it also becomes a thermometer of the speed with which economies are recovering in the midst of the pandemic, as well as other factors that affect their inflation, such as corruption.

At a global level, the fall of the Russian currency, the ruble, was surprising, becoming the most depreciated in the world, with -70%. The Turkish lira, with a devaluation of -67.9%, the Indonesian rupiah, -59.3%, the Malaysian ringgit, -58.9%, as well as the Romanian leu, -58.6%, were the five most devalued against the dollar.

The hardest hit in Latam

For Latin America, the Colombian peso, -43.5%, immediately followed by the Mexican, -42 5%, were the economies whose currencies decreased the most against the dollar. Likewise, the bad news did not stop there for Colombia, as it went from third to first place among the most devalued currencies in Latin America, while, compared to last year's report, the devaluation of the Colombian peso has increased more than three points.

The index explains that while a Big Mac costs $12,950 in Colombia, it is worth US$5.81 in the US. What this means is that “the implicit exchange rate is 2,228.92. The difference between this and the real exchange rate, 3,941.99, suggests that the Colombian peso is devalued by 43.5%,” explains the publication.

This is how the currencies of these other Latam countries depreciated

Peru, 42.1%; Guatemala, 41.8%; Honduras, 37.8%; Nicaragua, 34.9%; Chile, 33.2%; Costa Rica, 29%; Argentina, 26.2%; Brazil, 25.8%; Venezuela, 12.9%; Uruguay, 6.6%.

What is the Big Mac Index?

When The Economist introduced its Big Mac index in 1986, McDonald's famous hamburger cost just $1.60 in the United States. Now it costs US$5.65, according to data from the economic publication in four large cities. The increase is vastly higher than inflation during the same period.

The index, which is used as a guide to whether currencies are at their indicated level, is based on the Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) theory, which holds that in the long run, exchange rates should move towards the type that would equalize the prices of an identical basket of goods and services (in this case, a hamburger) in two different countries.