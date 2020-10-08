Advertisement

October 7 - 14, 2020

Features

A new report details the growing economic contributions of Latinos living in the United States. Sol Trujillo, co-chairman of Trujillo Group Investments and co-founder of L’ATTITUDE, broke the numbers during the 2020 digital edition of the event.
Business
Sol Trujillo’s Untold Story of the American Economy
In 2016 and 2017  Trump only paid $750 in federal income taxes both years, far less than almost every American. Photo: AP/Getty Images
Politics
A disgrace: Undocumented Immigrants paid billions more in taxes than Donald Trump
Photo: LATimes
Culture
The LA Times re-releases its "Latinos" series, which won a Pulitzer in 1984
The progressive Chicago Rep. breaks down what’s at stake – for everyone. Photo: Getty Images
Politics
What does Amy Coney Barrett mean for Latinos? Rep. Chuy García explains
Isabel Allende. Photo: Jessica Chou The Sunday Times.
Literature
The responsibility of being Isabel Allende, a "visible" female writer
Museum of American Revolution: 'When Women Lost the Vote' Exhibition. Photo: Maritza Zuluaga // AL DIA
Culture
Museum of The American Revolution debuts new exhibit: “When Women Lost the Vote”

