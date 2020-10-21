Advertisement

October 21 - 28, 2020

Ricky Hurtado’s mission: “It’s time for everyday people to represent everyday people.” Photo: Ricky Hurtado 63
Politics
A mobilizing force: Ricky Hurtado could be the first Latino elected to the North Carolina House
Latino voters need to leave no doubt who the winner of the 2020 election is come Nov. 3. Photo: Getty Images.
Elections
"Leave no doubt" in the 2020 election
Bad Bunny was on the recent cover of the Culture Issue of New York Times Magazine. Photo: NYTimes
Music
Bad Bunny breaks the Latino bubble on the New York Times Magazine
Second Lady of Pennsylvania, Gisele Barreto Fetterman Photo: AP
Culture
Confronted with hate, Pennsylvania's Second Lady responded with compassion
Photo: Penguin Random House / AFP
Literature
'Sanctuary': When a hero is made jumping over trenches and ditches
explorejeffersonpa.com 
Elections
PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro discusses the 2020 election, battling Trump, and his political future

October 7 - 14, 2020
October 14 - 21, 2020
September 30 - October 07, 2020
September 23 - 30, 2020
Wednesday, October 21, 2020 to Wednesday, October 28, 2020
AL DÍA's 2020 Champions of Justice