October 14 - 21, 2020

October 14 - 21, 2020

Features

The Latinx demographic is projected to make an unprecedented impact in the 2020 election. Photo: Getty Images
Politics
Never a ‘Sleeping Giant’: A look at Latinx mobilization in 2020
Three years after hurricanes Maria and Irma, President Trump has not adequately funded the island. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Politics
Don’t forget Puerto Rico: How the island’s mass-exodus could be Trump’s downfall
Trailer de Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, que se estrenará el próximo 18 de diciembre. 
Film & Television
The Afro-Latino Santiago-Hudson brings the mother of the blues, Ma Rainey, back to life for Netflix
Sarah Palafox, aka Sarah La Morena. Photo: El Sol de Zacatecas
Music
The "diversity" paradox: Why can't an African-American woman sing mariachi?
Juan Escalante
Cuentame / Tell Me
Cuéntame Episode 14: Juan Escalante’s Journey Encouraging Others To Take Action for migrant children
PECO President and CEO Michael Innocenzo offered a future of hope for Latinos in his speech at AL DÍA's 2020 Hispanic Heritage Awards. Photo: YouTube
Leaders
“The archetypes of our history,” PECO President and CEO Michael Innocenzo offers hope at AL DÍA’s 2020 Hispanic Heritage Awards

Wednesday, October 14, 2020 to Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Featured Articles: 
Cover Story: 
Redistricting, gerrymandering and voting in 2020 with former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder