October 14 - 21, 2020

Circulation Date:
Wednesday, October 14, 2020 to Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Featured Articles:
“The archetypes of our history,” PECO President and CEO Michael Innocenzo offers hope at AL DÍA’s 2020 Hispanic Heritage Awards
Never a ‘Sleeping Giant’: A look at Latinx mobilization in 2020
Don’t forget Puerto Rico: How the island’s mass-exodus could be Trump’s downfall
The "diversity" paradox: Why can't an African-American woman sing mariachi?
The Afro-Latino Santiago-Hudson brings the mother of the blues, Ma Rainey, back to life for Netflix
Cuéntame Episode 14: Juan Escalante’s Journey Encouraging Others To Take Action for migrant children
Cover Story:
Redistricting, gerrymandering and voting in 2020 with former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder