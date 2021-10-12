Advertisement

HHM 2021

October 13 - 20, 2021

October 13 - 20, 2021

Features

Gabriel Escobar is the senior vice president and editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer. Photo: Shea Durant
Leaders
Gabriel Escobar: Bucking a Legacy
Former Facebook employee, Frances Haugen appeared before the Senate Commerce subcommittee. Photo: Getty Images
Politics
Facebook whistleblower goes before Congress and dishes on platform's effect on teens
The Founder, Editor and Publisher of AL DIA in his early days interviewing former Governor of Puerto Rico Luis A. Ferré in North Philadelphia, Photo  AL DÍA News
Opinion
Turned down 3 times for a Job in Journalism | OP-ED
Photo: University of Texas-Austin
Politics
Learn the history of racial violence along the Texas-Mexico border with a 2021 MacArthur fellow
Beaches full of litter due to the oil spill. Photo: Pxfuel
Environment
What's known about the oil spill in California
"El Sonero Mayor", Ismael Rivera.File image.
Music
The salsa world celebrates the 90th birthday of the 'Sonero Mayor'  

Recent Editions

October 13 - 20, 2021
October 6 - 13, 2021
September 29 - October 6, 2021
September 22 - 29, 2021
More Editions
Circulation Date: 
Wednesday, October 13, 2021 to Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Featured Articles: 
Turned down 3 times for a Job in Journalism | OP-ED
Gabriel Escobar: Bucking a Legacy
Learn the history of racial violence along the Texas-Mexico border with a 2021 MacArthur fellow
Facebook whistleblower goes before Congress and dishes on platform's effect on teens
What's known about the oil spill in California
The salsa world celebrates the 90th birthday of the 'Sonero Mayor'  
Cover Story: 
Dr. Ana Diez Roux: A Champion of Population Health