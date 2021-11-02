Advertisement

November 3 - 10, 2021

Features

Shut Down Berks' fight won't end until the Berks County Detention Center is closed for good. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images.
Politics
PA Congress members join Shut Down Berks in letter demanding end to ICE contract at detention center
Julián Delgado is a Colombian author. Photo: Twitter
Literature
The 'Tropical Fever' of a Queer Author
Photo: Twitter- @SAES (St. Andrew's Episcopal School)
Music
NPR’s Felix Contreras of El Tiny: “I’m extremely satisfied and way beyond proud”
Brazilian singer-songwriter Milton Nascimento. File image.
Music
Milton Nascimento announces 'A Última Sessão de Música,' his farewell tour 
Image via Getty Images / Daniel Zuchnik.
Politics
Colin Powell, 84, dies of COVID-related complications
Photo: Gil C. Quinones, the new CEO of ComEd. 
Leaders
ComEd names Gil C. Quinones as its new CEO

Deja Lynn Alvarez is ready to fight all the way to the PA state capital