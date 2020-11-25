Advertisement

November 25 - December 02, 2020

Joan Báez es de ascendencia mexicana y abandonó los escenarios el pasado 2019. Photo: Wikipedia
Literature
A necessary 'tribute' to Joan Baez, the brave pioneer of protest music
Nationwide and California-based organizations are pushing Gov. Gavin Newsom to choose State Secretary Alex Padilla as the next Senator. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.
Politics
Who wants to be California’s next Senator?
Biden selected Julie Chávez Rodríguez, Anthony Bernal, and Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon among his newly-appointed aides. Photo: Getty Images
Politics
Biden announces three Latinos among his senior White House staff
En el Popol Vuh, los seres humanos fueron creados después que los animales y brotaron de mazorcas de maíz. Photo: MSN
Literature
The Popol Vuh, the sacred Mayan book that teaches how to resist cultural impositions
1924 - The First Macy’s ParadeAlthough held on Thanksgiving Day, the very first Macy’s parade on November 27, 1924 was advertised as a “Christmas Parade” with the arrival of Santa Claus signaling the official start of the holiday shopping season. The original parade, promoted in full-page advertisements as a “marathon of mirth,” included live animals from the Central Park Zoo. In 1927, the live animals were replaced by giant balloon animals. 
Culture
Black Friday’s History Comes Straight From Philly
Diana Cortes will be Acting City Solicitor of Philadelphia starting on Dec. 10, 2020. Photo: City of Philadelphia.
Women
AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honoree Diana Cortes named Acting Philadelphia City Solicitor

Bad Bunny, AL DÍA's Artist of the Year