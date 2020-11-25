November 25 - December 02, 2020

Featured Articles:

AL DÍA 40 Under Forty Honoree Diana Cortes named Acting Philadelphia City Solicitor

Biden announces three Latinos among his senior White House staff

Who wants to be California’s next Senator?

The Popol Vuh, the sacred Mayan book that teaches how to resist cultural impositions

A necessary 'tribute' to Joan Baez, the brave pioneer of protest music

Black Friday’s History Comes Straight From Philly