Advertisement

November 18 - 25, 2020

November 18 - 25, 2020

Features

Nebraska y Utah, entre otras, aprobaron medidas de reforma lingüística para eliminar  referencias a la esclavitud y reemplazando el lenguaje de género por expresiones neutras. Photo: Getty Images
Politics
129 measures to end racism in the United States
Black women were the nail in President Trump’s coffin. Photo: AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
Politics
How Black Women and Latinas delivered the White House
Dr. Luciana Borio and Robert Rodriguez play key roles as the only Latinos in Joe Biden's coronavirus advisory task force. Photos: research.usu.edu/Getty Images 
Politics
Who are the Latinos on Biden’s coronavirus advisory task force?
¿Por qué el CEO de Pfizer vendió el 62% de sus acciones por valor de 5,6 millones el día del mismo anuncio de que habían encontrado la vacuna? Photo: RTVE
Social
Pfizer's vaccine brings an onslaught of dubious political promises
Esta edición de la MBF será virtual, lo que bien mirado nos da la oportunidad de navegar por interesantes charlas y novedades editoriales sin salir de casa. 
Literature
Miami Book Fair: The Latinx literary talks you can't miss
The Liberator se estrenó ayer 11 de noviembre con motivo del Día del Veterano. 
Film & Television
'The Liberator': World War II was more diverse than we've been told

Recent Editions

November 11 - 18, 2020
November 04 - 11, 2020
October 28 - November 04, 2020
October 21 - 28, 2020
More Editions
Circulation Date: 
Wednesday, November 18, 2020 to Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Featured Articles: 
Who are the Latinos on Biden’s coronavirus advisory task force?
How Black Women and Latinas delivered the White House
129 measures to end racism in the United States
Pfizer's vaccine brings an onslaught of dubious political promises
Miami Book Fair: The Latinx literary talks you can't miss
'The Liberator': World War II was more diverse than we've been told
Cover Story: 
Joaquin Castro, Congress’ North Star on Foreign Policy