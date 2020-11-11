Advertisement

November 11 - 18, 2020

Features

Protests were held in Philadelphia last night confronting a number of national discussions.Photo: Maritza Zuluaga / AL DIA
Culture
Elections 2020: How Philadelphia Became the Epicenter of the Ideological Message
One of the winning communities in this 2020 election has been the LGBTQ community, with a significant increase in their representation at decision-making tables. Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images, FILE.
Politics
The Rainbow Wave Continues, LGBTQ Candidates Sweep the General Election Ballot
Category Five, de Ann Dávila Cardinal, ganó un International Latino Book Award en la categoría de Mejor fantasía Young Adult. 
Literature
'Category Five': A hurricane terror to address the Puerto Rican drama
Pennsylvania was declared for Joe Biden on Nov. 6, and with it, the presidency. Photo: Getty Images.
Elections
Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania and the Presidency, will be the 46th President of the United States of America
La "zozobra" es una palabra mexicana para definir a un tipo muy concreto de ansiedad y que casa muy bien con los tiempos que vivimos. 
Social
Anxious about the election result? You may be feeling the Mexican “zozobra”
Philadelphia’s Center City has been preparing for the outcome of the election for an entire week. This scene on Chestnut St. shows back-to-back storefronts prepared for Election Night results. Photo: CNN/AL DÍA
Politics
This is what election day looks like in 2020

