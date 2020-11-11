November 11 - 18, 2020

Circulation Date:
Wednesday, November 11, 2020 to Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Featured Articles:
Elections 2020: How Philadelphia Became the Epicenter of the Ideological Message
Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania and the Presidency, will be the 46th President of the United States of America
This is what election day looks like in 2020
The Rainbow Wave Continues, LGBTQ Candidates Sweep the General Election Ballot
Anxious about the election result? You may be feeling the Mexican “zozobra”
'Category Five': A hurricane terror to address the Puerto Rican drama
Cover Story:
Elections 2020: The Next Generation of Latinx Leaders