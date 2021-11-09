Advertisement

November 10 - 17, 2021

November 10 - 17, 2021

Features

Photo: Guerrera PR
Music
Flores wants to bring the Indigenous Mexican-American border experience to the world through music
Graffiti in the Getsemaní neighborhood of Cartagena de Indias
Travel
Getsemaní: An afternoon in Cartagena's favorite colorful neighborhood
Photo: Al Día
Politics
Councilmember María Quiñones-Sánchez reveals breast cancer diagnosis with Black and Brown women in mind
Republican Glenn Youngkin triumphed in his Virginia gubernatorial race over Democrat Terry McAuliffe on Nov. 2, 2021. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images.
Elections
Dems slapped in the face a year before vital 2022 midterm elections
To the left, the cover of the book that inspired the production of the first edition of AL DIA. On the right, una of the first covers, produced on a newsletter format.   AL DÍA News
Opinion
Home-made Journalism | OP-ED
JPMorgan Chase CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon sat down with AL DÍA for an interview during his visit to Philadelphia on Oct. 13. Graphic: Maybeth Peralta/AL DÍA News. 
Business
JPMorgan Chase CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon is committed to improving racial equity in diverse communities

Recent Editions

November 3 - 10, 2021
October 27 - November 3, 2021
October 20 - 27, 2021
October 13 - 20, 2021
More Editions
Circulation Date: 
Wednesday, November 10, 2021 to Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Featured Articles: 
Councilmember María Quiñones-Sánchez reveals breast cancer diagnosis with Black and Brown women in mind
JPMorgan Chase CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon is committed to improving racial equity in diverse communities
Dems slapped in the face a year before vital 2022 midterm elections
Getsemaní: An afternoon in Cartagena's favorite colorful neighborhood
Flores wants to bring the Indigenous Mexican-American border experience to the world through music
Home-made Journalism | OP-ED
Cover Story: 
The new leader of cultural resistance at Taller Puertorriqueño