November 04 - 11, 2020

November 04 - 11, 2020

Features

Leonardo Padura. Photo: EFE
Literature
Leonardo Padura: "The homeland belongs to no one and it belongs to everyone"
Sandra Cisneros retratada por Al Rendon en su casa de Chicago, en 1988. Lorraine Hansberry fotografiada por David Attie para Vogue en 1959.
Literature
From Lorraine Hansberry to Sandra Cisneros: The BIPOC writers who changed American literature
La escritora mexicana Cristina Rivera Garza es una de sus representantes más destacadas. Photo: MHL.
Literature
The 'New Latino Boom': The Garcia Marquez of the United States the world needs to read
City Council President, Darrell Clarke, Mayor Jim Kenney, City Commissioner Lisa Deeley. Photo: Ericka Conant, AL DÍA News
Politics
A first-hand look into how mail-in ballots will be counted on Election Day in Philly
PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 27 - A volunteer walks past voters queueing outside of Philadelphia City Hall to cast their early voting ballots. Nearly 3 million Latinx voters have voted early in the U.S. compared to about 1.4 million who cast their votes at this point in 2016. Nearly 500,000 are young Latinx voters under 30. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images
Elections
Early voting data confirms the power of young Latinx voters
Dia & Co is fashionably styling plus-sized women during the pandemic Photo: techcrunch.com
Culture
Meet Nadia Boujarwah, the Cuban helping plus-size retailers amid the COVID pandemic

October 28 - November 04, 2020
October 21 - 28, 2020
October 7 - 14, 2020
October 14 - 21, 2020
That young kid in the neighborhood