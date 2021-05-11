Advertisement

May 12 - 19 , 2021

May 12 - 19 , 2021

Features

It’s no help that the Trump administration withheld data that would have helped to reunite families. There are countless documents that the incoming administration is only just beginning to sort through.
Politics
DHS under Mayorkas makes slow progress in finding migrant parents of over 400 children
Alejandra Pizarnik. Photo: Archivo Flia d'Amico-Digisi / Editorial Huso. 
Literature
The contagious poetry of Alejandra Pizarnik
"Through the Night is my love letter to single mothers and caregivers." PHOTOGRAPHY: POV
Film & Television
'Through the Night:' A love letter to single mothers and caregivers
Rhode Island's first Afro-Latina Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos. Photo: Getty Images 
Elections
An Afro-Latina’s story of public service: Meet Rhode Island’s New Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos
Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez’s team has a simple strategy for conducting vaccine outreach to Latinos. Photo: Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Politics
AOC’s way to increase vaccinations among Latino constituents could be a model for the nation
Soledad fue ejecutada un día después de dar a luz, en 1802. Photo: Good Black News / Black History & Culture. 
Social
Solitude, the pregnant Black slave who became a symbol of the fight against slavery

