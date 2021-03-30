Advertisement

March 31 - April 7, 2021

Features

Rep. Barragán (CA-44) is the new chair of the Hispanic Caucus’ Climate Task Force. Photo: Wikipedia
Politics
Rep. Nanette Barragán leads the Hispanic Caucus Climate Change Task force: Why this matters
Estados Unidos esterilizó a mujeres latinas sin su consentimiento en tasas despropocionadas. Photo: Materia.
Social
COVID-19 vaccine awakens traumas among U.S. Latinas without justice
Brenda Marrero was honored as part of AL DÍA's 2018 Top Lawyers Forum. Photo: Peter Fitzpatrick/AL DÍA News.
Women
Meet Brenda Marrero, the 2021 La Justicia winner at the Pennsylvania Hispanic Bar Association
Rodrigo Prieto. Photo: YouTube.
Film & Television
Who is Rodrigo Prieto? The wizard of light and framing in Scorsese's films
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Photo: Getty Images
Politics
Mayorkas goes to the border and gives few answers on its future
As drafted, H.R. 6 imposes bars that reinforce racial bias in the pathway to citizenship. Photo: CQ Roll Call via AP Images | Caroline Brehman
Politics
Rep. Chuy Garcia: The American Dream and Promise Act “missed an opportunity”

