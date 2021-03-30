March 31 - April 7, 2021

Circulation Date:
Wednesday, March 31, 2021 to Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Meet Brenda Marrero, the 2021 La Justicia winner at the Pennsylvania Hispanic Bar Association
Mayorkas goes to the border and gives few answers on its future
Rep. Chuy Garcia: The American Dream and Promise Act “missed an opportunity”
Who is Rodrigo Prieto? The wizard of light and framing in Scorsese's films
COVID-19 vaccine awakens traumas among U.S. Latinas without justice
Rep. Nanette Barragán leads the Hispanic Caucus Climate Change Task force: Why this matters
The woman at the pinnacle