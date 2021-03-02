Advertisement

March 3 - 10, 2021

Features

 On Dec. 1 2020, the USCIS unveiled a new version of the citizenship test, which was met with widespread criticism. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images
Politics
USCIS reverses last-minute citizenship test changes, back to 2008 version
Grocery Market Bargain Outlet plans to open four new locations in the Greater Philadelphia Region. Photo courtesy of: Grocery Market Bargain Outlet
Business
Grocery Market Bargain Outlet to open new store in East Norriton, bringing more jobs and higher quality food for locals
Protesta contra Richard Alatorre, años 60. Photo: Nancy Von Lauderback Tovar -Archivos de Lydia López. 
Social
The Church That Houses the Latent Heart of the Chicano Movement in L.A.
Roxane Gay. Photo: Jennifer Silverberg/The Guardian
Literature
Roxane Gay: "Trauma is one of the great equalizers"
"M-pop is a mix of all the music we've listened to our whole lives [...] We want to mix it with this whole globalized world." AQUIHAYAQUIHAY. Photo: El Timbre Suena 
Music
AQUIHAYAQUIHAY, The Mexican Group Breaking With The 'Boy Band' Concept
The popular trading app, Robinhood is at the center of the GameStop/Reddit trading frenzy. Photo: Getty Images
Politics
Latinx reps grill Robinhood CEO at GameStop Hearing

