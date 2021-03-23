Advertisement

March 24 - 31, 2021

Features

In a video released in both English and Spanish, the 42-year-old Democrat said he was running to succeed Gov. Doug Ducey. Screenshot: Marco López Campaign.
Elections
Marco López wants to be Arizona’s next governor and solidify it as a blue state
Isabel Guzman is one of four Latinos chosen for President Joe Biden’s cabinet. Photo: Office of the California Governor
Politics
Isabel Guzman is officially confirmed to lead the Small Business Administration
María Rita Valdez era nieta de Luis Quintero Valdez, quien formó parte de las 11 familias reclutadas por el gobierno de España para fundar la ciudad de Los Ángeles. Photo: Getty Images.
Social
Maria Rita Valdez, the Afro-Latina and granddaughter of slaves whose land is now Beverly Hills
Claudia Romo Edelman is joining her first U.S. corporate board at Canoo. Photo: Harrison Brink/AL DÍA News
Leaders
Claudia Romo Edelman appointed to the board of Canoo, to launch Latinas on Boards Challenge
Kimberly Casiano has been named the recipient of the Pinnacle Award at the 2021 AL DÍA Women of Merit event. 
Women
Top Award of AL DÍA Women of Merit goes to Ford Board Member
"I have amazing fans in Latin America and this is a way to thank them for all their support and love." PHOTOGRAPHY: Cover EP Revelación Deluxe
Music
Selena Gomez in pursuit of Latina identity in her EP 'Revelation

