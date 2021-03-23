March 24 - 31, 2021

Circulation Date:
Wednesday, March 24, 2021 to Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Featured Articles:
Claudia Romo Edelman appointed to the board of Canoo, to launch Latinas on Boards Challenge
Top Award of AL DÍA Women of Merit goes to Ford Board Member
Isabel Guzman is officially confirmed to lead the Small Business Administration
Marco López wants to be Arizona’s next governor and solidify it as a blue state
Selena Gomez in pursuit of Latina identity in her EP 'Revelation
Maria Rita Valdez, the Afro-Latina and granddaughter of slaves whose land is now Beverly Hills
Cover Story:
‘I was one of those kids’