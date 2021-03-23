March 24 - 31, 2021

Featured Articles:

Claudia Romo Edelman appointed to the board of Canoo, to launch Latinas on Boards Challenge

Top Award of AL DÍA Women of Merit goes to Ford Board Member

Isabel Guzman is officially confirmed to lead the Small Business Administration

Marco López wants to be Arizona’s next governor and solidify it as a blue state

Selena Gomez in pursuit of Latina identity in her EP 'Revelation

Maria Rita Valdez, the Afro-Latina and granddaughter of slaves whose land is now Beverly Hills