March 10 - 17, 2021

Features

Afro-Latinos are a major reason why the Latino cohort as a whole has major economic effects. Graphic: Hispanic Star
Business
U.S. Afro-Latinos would rank among the top 25 economies in the world
Guate Gualan has been open since 2015. Photo: Guate Gualan.
Business
Without any authentic Guatemalan restaurants in city, Veronica Lopez opened one in the heart of North Philly
Xavier Becerra, Deb Haaland, and Neera Tanden have all faced intense questioning by the Senate. Photo: Getty Images.
Politics
Biden’s BIPOC cabinet picks are facing heightened scrutiny compared to white counterparts
Marina Condó, autora de Flores de la Calle (Suburbano Ed.). Photo: EFE.
Literature
An Argentinean "road movie" wins the first edition of the SED Prize for novels in the U.S.
Reps. AOC, Schumer and Velázquez call on FEMA to make Puerto Rico’s electrical grid upgrade sustainable. Photo: Getty images  
Politics
Texas disaster spurs Reps. AOC, Velázquez, Schumer to call on FEMA to upgrade Puerto Rico’s electric grid
Gahela Cari. Photo: Argentina Multicolor
Social
Gahela Cari, the left-wing trans candidate who is changing Peruvian politics

