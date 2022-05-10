Visit Philly compiles guide of Latino murals and art in the city

The vastness of Latino/a/x culture in Philly is no secret. The city brims with Latino eateries, music, subcultures, and artwork.

To compile a few sites exhibiting Philly’s Latino artwork and murals, travel website Visit Philly has launched a guide listing twelve unique locations exhibiting Philly’s Latino artwork.

The 12-item list collects sites ranging from striking murals to some of Philly’s most pivotal and frequented spots.

Visit Philadelphia has split their list into three sections: public art and museums, galleries, and performing arts.

Organizations Mural Arts Philadelphia and Taller Puertorriqueño show up early on the list. Considering the impact of these two, their work can never be shared or celebrated enough.

The multi-faceted Taller Puertorriqueño houses a gallery, classrooms, dance and theater studios, a 170-seat event space, and more.

The organization uses art to promote and develop Philly’s Latino community, with a focus on the city’s Puerto Rican communities and the preservation of this culture.

Displaying art on a larger scale, Mural Arts Philadelphia is one of the most well-known arts organizations in Philly. The organization is the largest public art program in the nation.

In the past, Mural Arts Philly has promoted work from artists of Latin-American descent. Many of their murals can be seen in the city today.

This includes Michelle Angela Ortiz’s Aqui y Alla, and Sembrando Sueños from Patricia Barrera and Esperanza Academy Charter School students.

Aqui y Alla, completed in 2012, is located in South Philly at 1515 South 6th Street. The mural explores — in connection with youth in Chihuahua, Mexico — immigration’s impact in South Philly’s Mexican immigrant youth.

Artists David Flores, Juan Carlos Reyes, Oscar Gallegos, and Antonio Leal worked on the mural, traveling from Chihuahua to Philly to collaborate with Ortiz.

The team of artists coordinated a series of workshops for Mexican immigrant youth in South Philly. The programs focused on writing, street art, and mural technique.

Considering Visit Philly’s guide, Aqui y Alla is a project that embraces Philly’s connection to Latin America both today and within our heritage.

Also included in Visit Philly’s guide for hubs of Latino art and murals are:

The Magic Gardens

ContraFuerte

Indigo Arts Gallery

La Galeria Art Gallery at HACE Business & Visitors Center

The Central American & Mexican Gallery at the Penn Museum

Philadelphia Museum of Art

Walls for Justice at Cherry Street Pier

Eyes Gallery

Fleisher Art Memorial

Esperanza Arts Center

To view the full guide from Visit Philly, their listings and other notes, see here.