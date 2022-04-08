LIVE STREAMING
Philadelphia has a new Office of Emergency Management Director

Dominick Mireles has taken over the role from Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel, who was asked to temporarily take over the role in 2019.

Emily Leopard-Davis
By
Emily Leopard-Davis
April 08, 2022

As of April 4, Dominick Mireles is the new Director of the City’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM). In this role, he will oversee “the City’s planning for, response to, and recovery from emergencies, disasters, and complex planned public events.” 

The role was most recently held by Fire Commissioner Adam K. Thiel in a temporary capacity. 

Mireles has been at OEM for seven years, with his most recent role being the Deputy Director for Operations. He’d been in that role since 2019. 

He started working at OEM in 2014 at its Regional Integration Center, and was promoted to Logistics Program Manager while there. 

Before OEM, he worked with safety and security for large events at Resorts Company and Hershey Entertainment. 

Mireles received his Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania. He is currently doing a Master’s program at the Naval Postgraduate School’s Center for Homeland Defense and Security. He also volunteers with Team Rubicon which gets “veterans to help people prepare, respond and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises.” 

“This is a dream opportunity, combining my passion for helping others with the chance to collaborate with so many different subject matter experts as we work together to support communities at their most vulnerable times. I thank Mayor Kenney, Managing Director Tumar Alexander, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel, and the Administration for their confidence in me,” said Mireles. 

He added, “It’s an honor to work alongside the team at the Office of Emergency Management, an incredibly dedicated and talented group of Philadelphians with an enthusiasm for serving our neighbors on some of the toughest days. I will work to move the office forward with everything we’ve learned over the last few years under Commissioner Thiel’s visionary leadership, including growing equitable and inclusive programs that will build Philadelphia’s resilience.”

Mayor Kenney said of Mireles, “His experience successfully leading the City through various major events and public emergencies in recent years—including the COVID-19 pandemic, historic flooding from Hurricane Ida and Tropical Storm Isaias—make him uniquely qualified to lead the City’s Office of Emergency Management.”

