Alma del Mar is one of many restaurants participating in this year's Mexican week in Philly. Photo: Harrison Brink
Some restaurants to visit this Mexican Restaurant Week, as Philly’s Mexican Week kicks off Sunday

Next week is Mexican Week and Mexican Restaurant Week in Philly. Coinciding with Cinco de Mayo, here are some ways to celebrate.

Andrew Kolba
Andrew Kolba
April 29, 2022

In affiliation with Mexican Week, Mexican Restaurant Week is coming back to Philly starting this Sunday, April 30.

Mexican Restaurant Week will coincide with Cinco de Mayo later this week.

Presented by the Mexican Cultural Center, Philly’s Mexican Restaurant Week will continue throughout the week until Saturday, May 6.

The Mexican Cultural Center is a nonprofit organization promoting awareness and education of Mexico’s cultural and artistic richness, and particularly its influence on the Delaware Valley area.

In 2010, Mexican cuisine was declared an Intangible Cultural Heritage by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). 

UNESCO specializes in education, culture, science, and international cooperation as means to “bring people and nations together” to achieve world peace and security. UNESCO is a specialized agency of the United Nations.

Nineteen restaurants are participating in this year’s Mexican Restaurant Week. 

The participating restaurants include: Adelita, Alma del Mar, Bugambilias, Café y Chocolate, Cantina La Martina, Casa México, El Mezcal Cantina, and Izzy´s 33.

La Llorona Cantina, La Mula Terca, Mole Poblano, Nemi, Philly, Tacos, San Lucas, Si, Tamalex, Taqueria Morales, La Ingrata Camden, and Los Taquitos de Puebla are also participating.

A further list of the restaurants’ phone numbers and addresses can be found on the Mexican Cultural Center’s website

The Mexican Cultural Center notes that, due to a high demand, some restaurants may not be able to meet all demands of “special menu” items on Cinco de Mayo.

The nonprofit suggests contacting restaurants directly to confirm availability.

TAGS
  • mexican week
  • philly restaurant week
  • mexican cuisine

