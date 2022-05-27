LIVE STREAMING
Philadelphia Flyers create drink for ‘Cocktails for a Cause’ campaign

The Flyers have collaborated with FCM Hospitality to make a custom drink and raise money for local LGBTQ+ organizations.

The Philadelphia Flyers are celebrating Philly Pride Month with the debut of a new custom specialty cocktail. 

The Flyers’ “Flyers Rowdy ‘Rita,’” which consists of tequila, triple sec, orange, and mango lime, will be available exclusively at the newly opened Liberty Point throughout June. This drink is one of 11 made for the Cocktails for a Cause campaign in partnership with FCM Hospitality. Each drink represents one color on the progress pride flag. 

FCM Hospitality will donate $1 from each drink sold, with the proceeds being distributed to four local LGBTQ+ organizations. The Flyers Charities will match donations up to $10,000. 

One of the organizations that will benefit from the proceeds is Galaei. Galaei “is a Queer and Trans, Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (QTBIPOC) radical social justice organization.” The organization was founded with a focus on the Latinx community and the AIDS crisis, but has since expanded to provide other queer communities of color with educational service and community wellness, as well as helping to heal historical harm

William Way LGBT Community Center seeks “to engage and support the diverse LGBTQIA+ communities in the greater Philadelphia area through arts & culture, empowerment, and community connections.” 

Philly Asian Queer (PAQ) “is a volunteer, social organization that strives to engage queer (LGBTQIA+), Asian/Asian-American folks within the greater Philadelphia area.” 

The last organization is Attic Youth Center. It’s mission is to “create opportunities for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Questioning (LGBTQ) youth to develop into healthy, independent, civic-minded adults within a safe and supportive community and to promote the acceptance of LGBTQ youth in society.” The organization provides youth with opportunities for summer internships, mental health counseling, and programs to help them build life skills. 

“When we first learned about Cocktails for a Cause, we were eager to get involved and help support local LGBTQ+ organizations that do so much for our city. The Flyers belong to everyone in the City of Philadelphia, and especially during Pride Month, we want to send a clear message that we support the LGBTQ+ community,” said Valerie Camillo, President of Business Operations for the Philadelphia Flyers, in a statement.

The other 10 drinks created for the Cocktails for a Cause campaign can be found at:

  • Juno Mexican Grill (1033 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia): Their drink is called Rose-Blood (Red). It is made with Bluecoat Elderflower Gin, Combier, blood orange, rosemary, and Fresno pepper. 
  • Morgan’s Pier (221 N. Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia): Their drink is called Crushin’ It (Yellow) and is made with Grey Goose, mango, and Yellow Edition Red Bull.
  • Harper’s Garden (31 S. 18th Street, Philadelphia): Green is called Dill Wit It and is made with Tito's Vodka, pressed green apple, dill, fennel, and lime.
  • Parks on Tap (Water Works, 640 Waterworks Drive, Philadelphia): Blue is called Peachy Keen. It is made with Kiki Vodka, Blue Curacao, Peach Schnapps, white cranberry, and lime. 
  • Lola’s Garden (51 St Georges Rd, Ardmore): Purple is called Butterfly Gimlet. It is made with Bluecoat Gin, cucumber, basil, lime, and butterfly-pea tea.I
  • Craft Hall (901 N. Delaware Ave, Philadelphia, PA): Brown is called Pom-Pom Rumchata Cold Brew. It’s made with vanilla vodka, Kahlua, Rumchata, and cold brew coffee.
  • Rosy’s Taco Bar (2220 Walnut Street, Philadelphia): Black is called Margarita Negra and is made with Don Julio Blanco Tequila, Combier, lime, and activated charcoal.
  • Concourse Dance Bar (1635, Back Entrance, Market St, Philadelphia): Pink is called Hubba Bubba and is made with vodka, Bubble Gum, lemon, and soda.
  • Dolphin Tavern (1539 S Broad St, Philadelphia): Light blue is called Out to Sea. It’s made with Blueberry Vodka, Blue Curacao and lemon. 
  • The Garden at Cherry Street Pier (121 N Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia): White is called Frozen Spiked Lemonade that’s made with Kiki Vodka and fresh lemonade then frozen.

The Cocktails for a Cause Pride Party and Kick-Off event will be held at Liberty Point on June 9 from 5 to 8 p.m. This event will feature all 11 drinks with the Flyers Rowdy ‘Rita being served in a Flyers x Pride souvenir cup while supplies last. 

The event will also feature appearances from Flyers members and Gritty at 6 p.m.

