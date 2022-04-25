Casa Humilde Cervecería brings Mexican flavors to the American beer scene

José and Javier López are the sons of Mexican immigrants from Durango who grew up in the Hermosa neighborhood in Chicago.

They started experimenting with beer in 2015 at their parents' house. During that year, they made around 600 gallons of beer. In 2021, they made about 27,900 gallons.

Their brewery opened in late 2019 in District Brew Yards, a brewery collective. It was named Casa Humilde or Humble House after values their parents instilled in them.

“We were taught to be humble and help people. We wanted a name that represented us, because in our parents’ house, we accepted everyone. They were always fed, and they stayed as long as they wanted. The same goes for the brewery: Everyone is welcome, and we want them to feel at home," said José.

They use the flavors of foods they got on family trips to Mexico as an inspiration.

"Our beers taste like Mexico because we use corn, nopal, horchata, vanilla, hibiscus and coffee from Veracruz; everything comes from there,” said José.

They collaborated on their newest beer with the Chicago Brewseum and the National Museum of Mexican Art in honor of notable Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. It is called Viva La Frida and is flavored with hibiscus and lime.

Last year they were named 2021 Chicago Rising Star by StarChefs Magazine.

The beer is sold in more than 150 stores. In addition to beer, they also have their own brand of Veracruz coffee that they import from Mexico.

The brothers are hoping to expand in other markets like California and Texas, two states with prominent Latino populations. They have also received offers to market it in Mexico City.