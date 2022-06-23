Four new affiliates join Entravision Radio Network's “Shoboy” Show

Entravision, a leading global advertising, media, and technology solutions company, announced that the “Shoboy” Show, a radio show hosted by Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo, is now airing on four new affiliate stations: WYKB - FM in Jacksonville, Florida; KBQF-FM in Bakersfield, California; WSJO-FM in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and WGGY-FM in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Described as "a feel-good entertainment experience that's real, relatable and fun," the “Shoboy” Show is the only all-day bilingual Latino radio show that airs Monday through Friday. It can now be enjoyed in nine states, from California to Florida.

The show was launched simultaneously in August 2020 in three cities, McAllen, Texas (KKPS 99.5 FM), Sacramento, California (KHHM 101.9 FM), and Stockton-Modesto, California (KCVR 98.9 FM). Later that same year, they were joined by Albuquerque, New Mexico (KJFA 102.9 AM-FM), and Salt Lake City, Utah (KBMG 106.3 FM).

For its second year of broadcasting it had already debuted in six more markets:

Santa Barbara-Santa Maria, California (KRTO 97.1 FM)

Las Vegas, Nevada (KRRN 92.7 FM)

Palm Springs, Calif. (KPST 103.5 FM)

San Diego, Calif. (XRST 107.7 FM)

Houston, Texas (KLOL 101.1 FM)

Washington, District of Columbia (WLZL 107.9 FM)

“We are very excited to continue the expansion of Shoboy Show, which has consistently driven instant engagement from listeners. The Shoboy Show is part of the world's largest music and lifestyle movement. It's a fast-growing bilingual fashion radio show,” said Nestor Rocha, Vice President of Programming for Entravision Radio.

Entravision, which has an exclusive sales agreement to represent the “Shoboy” Show nationally, now offers the program on 15 radio stations, including the new additions:

FLOW, 105.3, WYKB-FM, Jacksonville Florida

Kalor, 104.3, KBQF-FM, Bakersfield, California

PLAY, 93.9, WSJO-FM, Atlantic City, New Jersey

La Mega, 94.9, WGGY-FM, Scranton, Pennsylvania

For his part, Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo highlighted: “As we continue to expand our reach in the U.S., it is clear that listeners are looking for a representation of their bicultural Latino lifestyle on radio.”

Sotelo also indicated that he is grateful to the group of program directors for allowing them to continue finding opportunities to connect with diverse listeners from across the country.

Sotelo, who co-hosts the annual Radio Ink Hispanic Conference, has also been nominated for Syndicate/Personality of the Year by this organization.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a leading global advertising, media, and technology solutions company that connects brands with consumers. Its portfolio includes digital television and digital audio offerings.

It also offers a mobile performance and branding solutions business, which provides managed services to advertisers looking to connect with global consumers, primarily on mobile devices. In addition to digital, Entravision has 49 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. It also operates 46 radio stations, primarily in Spanish, featuring nationally recognized Emmy Award-winning talent.