Healthy meal.
A healthy diet will always help fight the disease. Photo: Pixabay.

NASH kNOWledge launches Spanish-language website for liver patients

The new website provides valuable information for patients at risk for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
June 30, 2022

NASH kNOWledge, a non-profit corporation established to provide education and increase public awareness of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), recently launched a Spanish-language website to address the need for information about this silent “pandemic” in the United States.

The site, higadograso.org was specially designed for the Hispanic/Latino communities that, due to the lack of resources directed to this population, are at high risk of contracting both conditions. 

Seeking to fill that gap, the new platform offers free downloadable videos and content that can be used by both health professionals and their patients or caregivers.

“We think our website is a first step in making much-needed information available to an at-risk, under prioritized population that is a priority for us”, said Gina Madison, Executive Director of NASH kNOWledge

Madison also noted:

NASH kNOWledge looks forward to working with others who share our goal of providing education and raising awareness among the Hispanic/Latino population about this silent epidemic.

According to data provided by NASH kNOWledge, close to 100 million Americans, including a growing number of children, have NAFLD.

“Studies have shown that about half of Hispanics/Latinos are affected by NAFLD, with those of Mexican descent most at risk,” it is highlighted.

One of the biggest challenges posed by this physical condition is that the majority of those who suffer from it do not know it due to the lack of symptoms and little public awareness.

More About NASH kNOWledge

NASH kNOWledge is a 501 c3 tax-exempt non-profit corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, United States.

NASH kNOWledge Logo. Image: Noticias Newswire.
The target audience for NASH kNOWledge is the general public and those newly diagnosed with NAFLD or NASH.

It accomplishes its mission through a variety of endeavors, including creating and distributing brochures and other reference materials; producing and airing professional documentaries; hosting events and participating in health fairs and local events; speaking in front of civic, business and community health organizations; and creating partnerships with healthcare and other like-minded organizations.

