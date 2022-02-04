Sparkle Sisterhood, the app for entrepeneur women

All those who have entered the world of entrepreneurship, especially during or after the pandemic, know the importance of networking, getting together, meeting and supporting each other. With this in mind, Puerto Rican entrepreneur Zahíra Domenech created Sparkle Sisterhood, an app with the purpose of giving Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs access to a community of other entrepreneurs.

The idea of this space is that everyone can connect, create professional relationships and even friendships. In addition, its members will have classes on entrepreneurship, lifestyle, personal development, interviews and other content that can help them continue as confident women and entrepreneurs.

Zahira began her journey as an entrepreneur more than 15 years ago as a wedding planner, where she found not only her vocation designing events but also helping and encouraging other women to find their way. She started coaching businesswomen and entrepreneurs and created her company "The Meaningful Company", which seeks to "empower, inspire and celebrate all phases of a woman's life, whether in business or her personal life", through tools that give them balance between their personal and professional lives.

For more than six years, Zahira has held the Sparkle and Bliss business retreat, those who have participated in it are known as Sparkle Sisters, as they are women who after attending this event have created business relationships, friendships, collaborations with each other. The community has continued to grow to the point that Zahira wanted to give them a space so that they could continue to grow together and also give the opportunity to other women around the world to have a space to cultivate their business growth in an environment of sisterhood that women need so much.