Amigos For Kids presents Karina Pavone as its new President and CEO

The Board of Directors of Amigos For Kids, a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect by valuing children, strengthening families and educating communities, announced the promotion of Karina Pavone to the position of President and Executive Director.

Pavone, who joined the organization in January 2020 as executive director, has been noted for her ability to grow and diversify the funds that Amigos For Kids manages, as well as for her ability to develop an infrastructure that allows it to expand and facilitate access to its programs.

“In her two-plus years leading Amigos For Kids amid a pandemic, Karina has done an exceptional job of deepening our mission, growing our services, and attracting new funding sources. She is so deserving of this promotion as she has demonstrated staunch commitment to our organization and the children and families we are privileged to serve,” said Jorge A. Plasencia, co-founder and chairman emeritus for Amigos For Kids.

Karina Pavone's Career

Pavone, who has more than 25 years of experience as a nonprofit and higher education therapist, consultant, and administrator, has served in a variety of leadership roles throughout her career.

Karina Pavone, President and CEO at Amigos For Kids. Photo: Noticias Newswire.

Although particularly notable for her 16-year tenure at Miami Dade College, prior to her arrival at Amigos For Kids, Pavone has also served as associate dean at the School of Continuing Education and Professional Development.

Pavone holds a master's degree in mental health counseling from Carlos Albizu University, and a bachelor's degree in psychology from Florida International University.

“It has been a pleasure to watch Karina grow in her role at Amigos For Kids during these past two years. We are fortunate to have had someone with her skills and acumen leading our organization. Her unwavering dedication to our mission in serving children and families is evident in everything she does. On behalf of our Board of Directors, I congratulate Karina on this well-deserved promotion,” stated Maggie Fresen-Zulueta, board chair, Amigos For Kids.

For her part, Pavone noted:

It has been just over two years since we set our strategic priorities in motion, and while we have made significant progress, our work is far from done.

Pavone especially underlined her early days at the organization, highlighting how, despite the pandemic, they worked diligently to expand their services and amplify the impact of their programs, which seek to prevent child abuse and neglect.

“I am deeply grateful to our staff and to the board of directors of Amigos for placing their trust in me to lead the organization and for supporting the vision. I am truly humbled by this promotion and look forward to continuing to move our mission forward with a renewed sense of purpose and a spirit of service to others,” ended Pavone.

About Amigos For Kids

Founded in 1991, Amigos For Kids advances its mission of child abuse prevention through education, awareness, and advocacy programs. To fulfill its mission, Amigos For Kids is supported by generous individuals, corporate partners, and volunteers. The organization raises awareness through public service campaigns and high-profile fundraising events, such as the "Miami Celebrity Domino Night."