Camelot appoints Juliet Corsinita as new head of Video Investments

Camelot Strategic Marketing & Media, the Dallas-based independent media and marketing agency, announced the new position of former Taco Bell media executive Juliet Corsinita, who is taking on the role of Head of Video Investments.

With experience of more than 25 years (20 years at Taco Bell), Corsinita becomes the first woman to assume this role in the agency.

“Juliet’s incredible media industry experience, innovative partnership strategies and deep understanding of the evolving screen-agnostic video space is unparalleled. She’s a gem and we’re lucky to have her on board,” said Ben Cooper, President of Camelot.

Cooper also noted:

We are committed to breaking down the walls between linear and digital video — to reach our clients.

Corsinita’s Career

During the two decades she worked for Taco Bell, Corsinita served as Vice President of Media and Brand Partnerships. She is especially recognized in the industry after having made this fast food chain the Official Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) for the NBA and MLB.

Following her stint at Taco Bell, Corsinita also consulted for TGI Fridays, CKE Restaurants, and a variety of other retail clients.

In 2018, she joined Camelot as Strategic Account Director to lead Experian, one of the agency's largest advertisers at the time.

Corsinita also gained recognition thanks to the launch of Experian Boost, a unique app for increasing credit scores across Monday Night Football, Roku and the NBA.

"Juliet's experience and partnership have been invaluable to Experian as we navigate the continually changing video landscape,” said Steve Hartmann, Head of Integrated Marketing for Experian Consumer Services.

New Challenges

As Head of Video Investments, Corsinita will be tasked with strategically guiding the agency's clients "through the ever-growing maze of screen-agnostic, premium video.”

“Juliet has been a valued agency and client partner for years and has always understood the importance of a screen-agnostic media planning and buying in the ever-changing media landscape, particularly for big sports properties. She was instrumental in activating her client’s Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics advertising sponsorship with a multi-screen media plan both on-domain and across our various off-domain partner platforms,” said Dan Lovinger, President of Ad Sales and Partnerships at NBCU.

About Camelot

Celebrating 40 years as an independent media and marketing agency this year, Camelot is the partner agency for giants TurboTax, Whole Foods, Michaels, Nordstrom, Dave & Busters and Spectrum/Charter Communications.

It has 150 employees and operates in New York, Los Angeles and Baltimore, in addition to Dallas.