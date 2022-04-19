Moderna presents Jorge Gómez as its new Chief Financial Officer

Moderna, Inc., the biotechnology company specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, announced the arrival of Jorge Gómez, from Dentsply Sirona, Inc., who will take over as its new CFO from May 9, 2022 and will also be part of the Executive Committee.

Gómez, who will be under the command of the CEO, Stéphane Bancel, indicated after the announcement:

It is a privilege for me to join an organization that is focused on developing transformative medicines to address major public healthcare challenges worldwide. I look forward to working with the team on this great mission.

Gómez’s Trajectory

At Dentsply Sirona, Inc. Gómez served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for nearly three years. In addition, he was responsible for leading the global finance organization, including strategic finance, FP&A, Accounting, Treasury, Tax, Corporate Audit and Investor Relations, as well as the Information Technology function and the Dentsply Sirona's sustainability and ESG program.

"I am pleased to welcome Jorge to Moderna as our Chief Financial Officer and as a member of the Executive Committee. As we grow and scale the company globally, Jorge's experience leading the financial functions of multinational healthcare companies will be an asset to our team,” said Bancel.

Gómez also worked for 13 years at Cardinal Health, a Fortune 14 company, where he served as CFO in the medical and pharmaceutical segments, as well as corporate treasurer and controller.

“Jorge's passion for sustainability and ESG aligns closely with Moderna's vision to make corporate responsibility a critical part of who we are and what we do. I look forward to working with Jorge as we continue to deliver on our strategic priorities to ultimately impact human health with mRNA medicines,” underlined Bancel.

Gómez, who is a member of the board of directors of Xylem, Inc. and Pear Therapeutics, holds an MBA from the University of Hartford and a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the National University of Colombia.

The new CFO will fill the vacancy left by David Meline, Moderna's current CFO, who has decided to retire and will remain with the company as a consultant to ensure a smooth transition of the role.

About Moderna

Over a decade, Moderna has transformed from an investigational-stage company promoting programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) to a company with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and treatments across six modalities, a broad portfolio of intellectual property in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing facility that enables clinical and commercial scale production. Moderna maintains alliances with a wide range of domestic and foreign government and commercial partners, a relationship that has grown stronger during the pandemic.