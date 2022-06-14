LIVE STREAMING
Phone screen displaying apps logos.
Meta Platforms is the Facebook parent company. Photo: Pixabay.

Javier Oliván named new Meta COO

Javier Oliván's designation comes after the resignation of the company's previous chief operating officer.

MORE IN THIS SECTION

Article
Isabel Guzmán, SBA Administrator meets with business people.

The SBA Visits the Northeast

June 14th, 2022
Article
Through a new funding grant from Wells Fargo, the Enterprise Center will help 52nd St entrepreneurs improve their businesses. Photo: Jensen Toussaint/AL DÍA News.

Revitalizing 52nd Street

June 14th, 2022
Article
Latinos on higher education

Latinos llevan la delantera

June 14th, 2022
Article
Maluma released his sixth studio album

Maluma's new album

June 14th, 2022
Article
The Chavín de Huántar temple complex in Peru. Apollo /Wikimedia commons

A labyrinth of galleries

June 14th, 2022
Article
Mexican actress Salma Hayek has been cast in the latest film by American Angelina Jolie. Photo: Getty.

Salma 'Without Blood'

June 14th, 2022
Article
Members of the dance of Las Farotas at the Carnival. Photo: Jairo Cassiani.

Defending Women With Dance

June 14th, 2022
Article
Timothy J. Clark. 'Gryphons, Azores,' 2005. Watercolor on paper, 23 x 30 inches. Photo: HSM&L

'American Travelers'

June 13th, 2022
Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
June 14, 2022

SHARE THIS CONTENT:

After Sheryl Sandberg resigned as chief operating officer of the Facebook parent company, Meta Platforms, after 14 years of serving in this firm, Spanish executive Javier Oliván will take over the next fall as the new COO under the command of Mark Zuckerberg.

Who is Javier Oliván?

Javier "Javi" Oliván was born in 1977 in Sabiñánigo, in the Spanish region of the Northeast of Aragon, near the border with France.

Javier Oliván, COO at Meta Platforms. Photo: Javier Oliván's LinkedIn profile.
Javier Oliván, COO at Meta Platforms. Photo: Javier Oliván's LinkedIn Profile. 

After studying electrical and industrial engineering at the University of Navarra in Pamplona, Oliván joined Siemens to work on mobile communication. After this, he moved to Japan to be part of the Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) team on wireless video.

In 2005, Oliván enrolled at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business, where he caught Zuckerberg's attention, who had just finished launching Facebook (as it was known) in 2004.

“At Stanford, Oliván was creating a Spanish-language version of Facebook with several friends—called Nosuni—when Zuckerberg approached him with an offer to lead international growth at the nascent tech giant,” it is highlighted in Fortune.  

After his meeting with Zuckerberg, Oliván, who likes to be discreet, said in a 2018 event:

I told him that he had to internationalize the platform and translate it into all languages.

In 2007, when he joined Meta, Oliván assumed the role of head of international growth, and his first project was to create the Spanish version of the platform, Facebook’s first non-English one.

“Today, 90% of Facebook’s 1.96 billion daily active users come from outside the United States and Canada,” it is pointed out in Meta’s First-Quarter Earnings Report

Oliván was also part of the proposal that ended with the acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014, thanks, in part, to the almost universal use that this application has in his origin country, Spain.

Reactions at Meta

“Javi would become the next COO, but this role will be different from what Sheryl has done. It will be a more traditional COO role where Javi will be focused internally and operationally, building on his strong track record of making our execution more efficient and rigorous, ” stated Zuckerberg.

Oliván pointed out: “Sheryl has been a remarkable advocate for Meta and has worked with partners and helped to tell our story to external audiences for years. With some exceptions, I don’t anticipate my role will have the same public-facing aspect, given that we have other leaders at Meta who are already responsible for that work.”

TAGS

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
tigixi7502
June 14th, 2022 - 1:35 pm
Making money online more than $15k just by doing simple work from home. I have received $18376 last month. Its an easy and simple job to do and its earnings are much better than regular office job and even a little child can do this and earns money. Everybody must try this job by just use the i nfo on this page.

Open The Link----------->>> 𝐖­­𝐰­­𝐰­­.𝐖­­𝐨­­𝐫­­𝐤­­𝐒­­𝐢­­𝐭­­𝐞­­𝟐­­𝟒.𝐂­­𝐨­­𝐦
xofihoy562
June 14th, 2022 - 2:03 pm
𝐈 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 $𝟗𝟎 𝐭𝐨 $4𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞. 𝐈 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝟑 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐲 $𝟏𝟎𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 . 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞…

Open The Link———–>>> 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗡𝗲𝘁𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺
xofihoy562
June 14th, 2022 - 2:05 pm
𝐈 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 $𝟗𝟎 𝐭𝐨 $4𝟎𝟎 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞. 𝐈 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐣𝐨𝐛 𝟑 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐠𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐈 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐲 $𝟏𝟎𝐤 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐬 . 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐞…

Open The Link———–>>> 𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗡𝗲𝘁𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗵𝟭.𝗖𝗼𝗺

  • LEAVE A COMMENT:

  • Join the discussion! Leave a comment.

  • or
  • REGISTER
  • to comment.
00:00 / 00:00
Ads destiny link