Luis Borgen, LCDA member, and Synopsys Inc member of the board.
Luis Borgen is a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association (LCDA). Photo: @LatinoDirectors.

Luis Borgen is a new member of the Synopsys board of directors

Synopsys, Inc. announced the appointment of two new members to its board of directors.

Manuel Herrera
June 03, 2022

Synopsys, Inc., a Silicon to Software™ partner firm for innovative companies developing electronic products and software applications, recently announced the appointments of Luis Borgen and Marc Casper to its board of directors.

Aart de Geus, chairman and CEO of Synopsys, noted:

Luis and Marc are accomplished business leaders with operational and strategic experience and vision that will bring substantial value to the strong board we have at Synopsys.

De Geus also assured that they are “excited to incorporate their thinking and complementary perspectives as they scale Synopsys to $5 billion and beyond, delivering the next level of impact for the benefit of customers, shareholders, partners and employees.”

Borgen's Career

After serving in the United States Air Force, Borgen has become an expert in corporate finance over the past 25 years, adding more than a decade as CFO in various industries.

Prior to his arrival as CFO at Athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of web-enabled healthcare products and services, he served as CFO at Vistaprint, DAVIDsTEA, Inc. and DaVita.

Borgen, who has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, a master's degree in Finance from Boston College, and a bachelor's degree in Management from the U.S. Air Force Academy, currently serves on the boards of Carters, Inc. and Eastern Bankshares, Inc.

“It is a privilege to join the board of Synopsys and address some of the biggest technical challenges in the world today. Synopsys has an unmatched product portfolio that enables a new 'smart everything' era, and I look forward to partnering with the board and the leadership team to continue revolutionizing chip design,” said Borgen.

About Synopsis

Ranked among the S&P 500, this company, a world leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP, offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services.

“Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products,” it is highlighted from this firm. 

