Sonya E. Medina, board member at Delta Apparel.
Sonya E. Medina has more than two decades of experience. Photo: @LatinoDirectors.

Delta Apparel appoints Sonya E. Medina as a member of its board of directors

Delta Apparel, Inc., is an activewear and lifestyle apparel products company.

Manuel Herrera
By
Manuel Herrera
May 11, 2022

Delta Apparel, Inc., the leading provider of sports apparel and lifestyle products, officially announced the appointment of Sonya E. Medina to its board of directors.

This company, which specializes in the sale of casual and sports products through a wide variety of channels and levels of distribution under the main brands of Salt Life®, Soffe® and Delta, recognizes that the arrival of Medina to its board of directors brings not only a long and successful track record, but also a unique vision of the business.

“We are delighted to welcome Sonya to the Delta Apparel Board. Sonya’s extensive background, including familiarity with serving on a public company’s board of directors, her proven leadership record, and global experience will contribute greatly to the Company and our shareholders. We look forward to having her valuable perspective on our Board,” said Robert W. Humphreys, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Sonya E. Medina's Career

Medina brings more than 22 years of experience to the Delta Apparel board of directors, including successful stints across multiple industries, as well as serving in the federal government, including seven years as White House Commissioned Officer.

Delta Apparel pointed out:

Medina is recognized for her Corporate Social Responsibility acumen, social impact, sustainability, and brand management and has a proven track record of driving business turnarounds, operations set-up and efficiencies, innovation, and strategic transformation.

Among her greatest professional and corporate accomplishments are leading a global Fortune 100 corporate foundation, serving as corporate affairs and sustainability executive for a global consumer brand, and co-founding a venture capital real estate investment group.

Medina, who is currently a member of the board of directors of Papa John’s International, Inc., was also recognized in 2021 by Directors & Boards as a 2022 Director to Watch: Racial and Ethnic Diversity.

More About Delta Apparel, Inc.

This company also excels in the digital direct-to-garment printing and fulfillment industry, bringing DTG2Go technology and innovation to its customers' supply chain.

Its products are available for consumer purchase through its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com, as well as through the brand's retail stores. Its operations are located in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico, employing approximately 8,700 people worldwide.

TAGS

